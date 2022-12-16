Billie Eilish ‘nudes’ go viral on TikTok after algorithm boost on the platform

Pop sensation Billie Eilish stuns in a recent selfie. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has been the latest target of a disturbing trend of deepfake purported to be nudes of the pop star.

The modified images of the singer were reportedly viewed 11 million times on TikTok before being removed for violating the trending social media platforms’ community guidelines around sexual harassment.

It took TikTok four days after the widely circulated images were removed.

According to Vice, a source told the outlet that A.I. apps for imaging or art generation were used to create the sexualized images of the Grammy-winning artist.

Recently, an A.I. generator, Lensa, has exploded on social media with celebrities sharing illustrated selfies depicting themselves as fairy princesses, anime avatars, astronauts, and video game characters.

However, the app has faced criticism for sexualizing photos and perpetuating misogyny, with Megan Fox being one of the vocal critics.

TikTok creator tried to sell Billie Eilish deepfake nudes on Instagram

Per the Vice report, the TikTok account responsible for posting the viral Eilish photos had over 76,000 followers at the time it was taken down.

It was linked to an Instagram account with over 2,000 followers that shared the same images in question.

The account holder used Instagram Stories to offer $20 uncensored images for more explicit content.

In 2019, Billie revealed that her decision to wear baggy clothes was due to the objectification of women’s bodies on social media.

“Nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat a**,’ ‘she’s got a fat a**.’ No one can say any of that because they don’t know,” she said to Teen Vogue at the time.

In a more recent interview last year, Eilish opened up to The Guardian about her complicated relationship with her body and self-image.

“I have such a terrible relationship with my body like you would not believe, so I just have to disassociate.”

TikTok could be ban from U.S devices

The U.S. Senate passed legislation on Wednesday to ban TikTok from U.S. government devices, as the popular app is being accused of being a security risk.

The vote by unanimous consent approved the No TikTok on Government Devices Act, according to CNN.

It is believed that TikTok’s user data could be taken by the Chinese government due to that nation’s reported influence over TikTok’s parent, ByteDance.

There have been ongoing talks between the social media company and the U.S. Government for years, and it would take a while before any ban on TikTok takes effect.