Billie Eilish looked to be enjoying some much-needed downtime after wrapping up her worldwide Happier Than Ever tour in late September.

The young singer, who will turn 21 in December, has seen her star only continue to rise since she made waves with her hit Ocean Eyes and subsequent follow-ups Bad Guy and Therefore I Am in her teenage years.

The Grammy and Academy Award winner traveled from continent to continent during her months-long tour, starting in early February in New Orleans, and finishing off in Australia.

After what looked to be a fun-filled Halloween with her new boyfriend, The Neighbourhood lead singer Jesse Rutherford, Billie appears to be working on a mental re-set as the end of the year approaches.

Billie looked as flawless as ever in her stunning, makeup-free photo as she soaked up some rays while bikini-clad.

Showing off a complexion that many 20-year-olds would envy, Billie turned her face toward the sunshine to fully illuminate her imperfection-free features.

Keeping her eyes closed for a serene vibe, Billie sat in front of some giant, tropical-looking leaves and sported a fun bikini top for her rest and relaxation.

Billie Eilish sunbathes in a bikini

The No Time To Die songstress, who took home the 2022 Oscar for Best Original Song for the James Bond film track, rocked a colorful bikini top, its blues, yellows, reds, and whites playing vibrantly against her creamy skin.

Stringy ties wrapped around the back of her neck in a halter style and delicate, silver jewelry hung around her throat and down her chest.

Billie slicked her black locks slightly away from her face for the shot, going fully without makeup of any kind, proving that she could go sans cover-up on a daily basis and slay the internet.

While the star revels in her newfound calm, Billie will undoubtedly return to her busy routine in short order as the singer not only has her stellar musical career to focus on but also her perfume side gig to keep up.

Billie Eilish debuts her perfume

Almost exactly one year ago, Billie got her fans fired up after she shared several snaps to her Instagram page to relay the news that she was releasing her own brand of perfume.

Going topless to make her big announcement, Billie promoted her fragrance with some gorgeous photos as she held a bottle of her scent with one manicured hand, letting the bottle rest on her bare shoulder.

“i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!” the singer exuberantly told followers, adding that she had been working on nailing the scent for years.

Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum can be found for purchase at a variety of stores, including Sephora, Ulta Beauty, and Amazon.