Billie Eilish was ready to pose as she attended her 21st birthday party wearing a festive-themed outfit this week.

The Ocean Eyes singer wore a fur-trimmed Santa Claus minidress that sat off the shoulders and showed off her curvy figure.

She accessorized her Christmassy look with matching elbow-length gloves, a cute cape, and a pair of candy cane hoop earrings.

The birthday girl wore her jet-black hair in a vintage curled style with parted bangs and wore pretty makeup with heavy kohl liner on her bottom lashes.

Billie shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, which showed her outfit, posing with guests, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, and included a cute snap of her and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford leaning in for a kiss in front of her birthday balloons.

She captioned her birthday photo set with three fiery hearts and two present emojis.

Billie Eilish causes controversy with her age-gap relationship

While Billie seems to be very happy and looks loved up with her boyfriend, musician Jesse Rutherford, many of her fans seem to be unhappy with the age gap between the pair. Jesse is currently 31, making him 10 years older than Billie, and he has known the singer since she was 15.

When Billie posted the birthday shots, opinions on her relationship were divided. One fan commented, “All these people judging her choice to date an older man need to chill…if she’s happy, she’s happy. And if she’s making a mistake then let her learn from it when the time comes. She’s an adult.”

While another chimed in, “I just realized he is dating a girl who couldn’t legally drink when he asked her out.”

Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

It seems age-gap relationships are a hot topic at the moment, with celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski devoting a recent episode of her podcast, The High Low with Emrata, to the theme.

We’re just glad Billie seems happy!

Billie Eilish launches her latest Nike AF1 collab

Last week, Billie launched her fourth sneaker collaboration with sports giant Nike. The singer has already dropped three styles previously, including the high-top Air Force 1, Jordan 1 KO, and the Air Jordan 15. The latest model to get a Billie makeover is the Air Force 1 Low.

The sneaker comes in a patchwork style in two neutral colorways, Mushroom and Sequoia.

Billie announced the drop on Instagram this week, saying, “my new @nike AF1 low is hereee ☺️ available now on store.billieeilish.com! hope you love both the mushroom and sequoia🙃.”