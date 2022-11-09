Billie Eilish stuns on the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Billie Eilish looked incredible in a Gucci look.

She wore the look while attending the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala. Addison Rae and Sydney Sweeney were also in attendance.

The pop singer showed off her figure in a lacy plunging Gucci outfit and a matching designer print shawl that covered her shoulders.

She paired it with layered necklaces and a Gucci eyemask that covered her signature black hair.

Billie has been a part of the designer brand’s eyewear campaign.

From lacy lingerie to her black bikini looks, Billie has shown that she is a versatile fashionista.

Billie Eilish’s Apple Music look

Billie recently did a photo shoot to support her partnership with Apple Music. And she did so in style.

She wore a white long-sleeve top with lace detailing on the sleeves and at the collar.

The Grammy winner covered up the white blouse with a multi-colored green top.

She complemented it with a pair of blue denim jeans and wore her short hair down.

Apple Music did an exclusive live stream of one of her full concerts from Billie’s Happier Than Ever tour. It was released on September 30.

She is currently nine months into the world tour, expected to end in April of next year, with over 50 stops in total.

Billie Eilish’s new fragrance

After releasing her debut fragrance back in 2021, Billie is gearing up to release her second perfume, Eilish No. 2. It is expected to release later this fall.

The singer just opened up about her love for fragrance in general and what it means to her.

In an interview with Refinery29, she said “Fragrance and scent is something that has literally led my life to be what it is, and I feel incredibly knowledgeable about it. I feel very protective about it, inspired by it, and I really know a lot about scent. It has narrated my entire life.”

She also revealed the specific scent concept for her second perfume. “I wanted it to feel like rain and like water and mist. Rain smells like something, and damp pavement smells like something. And I wanted to involve that in Eilish No.2.”

The first perfume, which is also vegan, is still available on the product’s website and in stores at Ulta Beauty.

Billie has not yet announced the specific release date for the second perfume or if it will be available for pre-order.