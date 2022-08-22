Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards earlier this year. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Billie Eilish is living her best life in Singapore and seemingly enjoying the hotel pool perks.

The pop superstar has been touring out in Asia, where stage performances have been on the job, but she made sure to include some downtime over the weekend, posing from a glitzy outdoor pool with scenic downtown views.

Billie updated her Instagram on Sunday night with shots from her performance at National Stadium, where she delighted a crowd of 30,000. She then enjoyed a wind-down at the Tanjong Pagar Sofitel pool after visiting Haji Lane and showing off in a strappy black dress.

The bad guy hitmaker was all smiles in her cute black dress while exploring the sights, also wearing a dark baseball cap and a chunky pair of boots. She strolled around with the Sultan Mosque seen in the backdrop.

Upping the ante, though, was a fun late-night swim as the singer stripped down to a black swimsuit. She had the pool to herself, with a stunning and glitzy view of high-rises and greenery framing the snap perfectly.

Billie tagged herself in Singapore.

In a caption, the pop favorite wrote: “A lot can change in twenty seconds,” with fans leaving her over 6 million likes.

Billie Eilish tours the world, drops fragrance

Billie’s 2022 has also included touring in South Korea and parts of Europe, including Belgium.

The tour comes as she capitalizes further on her fame, this via her Eilish fragrance, released in March.

“I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. Like what it feels like to feel your blood rushing through you. It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world,” she said in a statement.

Also known for retailing scents are fellow pop stars Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, and Beyonce.

Billie Eilish is less baggy, more experimental with wardrobe

Billie once came with a near-exclusive wardrobe of super-baggy shorts and largely shapeless shirts, often in a matching Gucci set.

In recent years, the Grammy winner has expanded her looks to show a little more skin, also notably doing so at this year’s Met Gala.

“Wearing baggy clothes, nobody is attracted to me, I feel incredibly unloveable and unsexy and not beautiful, and people shame you for not being feminine enough,” she told The Sunday Times, adding: “I love that my body is mine and that it’s with me everywhere I go.”