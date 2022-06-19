Billie Eilish in lacy bra arches back for cleavage display

Billie Eilish took some time out of her busy schedule today to share some rarely-seen snaps of her more sensual side. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Singer Billie Eilish took some time off today for a little show-off on her Instagram stories, giving fans a rare glimpse of her more sensual side.

Sharing a series of video clips online, the 20-year-old singer/songwriter and mega sensation made sure to get the weekend heated up as she put on a sexier show-off in tight attire.

Billie Eilish stunned in a cleavage-baring tank top

The 7-time Grammy award winner, who snagged the coveted trophies at the ceremony in categories like Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year, all just in 2020, got in touch with her flirtatious vibes while rocking a skimpier set of clothing than fans are used to seeing when the performer is on stage.

Capturing her self-love moments in some videos and one still shot, the black-haired beauty, who dabbled in the world of blondes last year when she drastically changed her locks from black with neon-green tips to a platinum hue for the cover of British Vogue, looked to be having a good time.

As she continues to take stages across America and Europe by storm for her Happier Than Ever tour, which will run through the next several months, Billie made sure to catch up on some rest and relaxation while tossing in the skin-baring posts her fans seem to love so much.

Pic credit: @billieelish/Instagram

Billie could be seen running her fingers through her straight, black tresses, her wispy bangs grazing her forehead while revealing creamy plunges of her decollete as it met up with her ample cleavage that was formed by a lacy black bra and skin-tight tank top.

Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Her physique appeared to be slender and toned, and her face glowed with a very minimal-to-no makeup look as Billie stunned in her sensual show-off.

Billie discussed losing thousands of followers after her Vogue shoot

While the singer has seemed to gracefully embrace her sultrier side, turning away more frequently from some of the baggy clothing she so often is spotted wearing, her fans apparently had a tough time being as forgiving with their idol’s sudden change.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As reported by Monsters and Critics last year, Billie’s drastically-different cover on British Vogue had many fans running for the hills and quickly exiting her Instagram page.

Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie reportedly joked that the 100,000 fans she lost were just “scared of big boobs,” adding that it was “dehumanizing” for her fans to mentally try to put her in a box of only wearing certain types of attire while also saying, “…literally, the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is, wear what you want, dress how you want, act how you want, talk how you want, be how you want. That’s all I’ve ever said.”