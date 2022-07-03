Billie Eilish hugs massive snake and Daniel Craig

Billie Eilish hugs a snake, and then she hugs Daniel Craig. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Billie Eilish is blonde no more, but a recent photo dump allowed fans to enjoy her former hair color.

The 21-year-old singer gave fans a photo dump, something she often does. A photo dump occurs when someone drops numerous photos from different times and locations, with no real theme to the shots. Billie turned back time with the latest photo dump featuring shots from her days as a blonde.

Billie, who has since dyed her hair dark brown, shared a blonde-themed post and referenced the hair color in the caption.

Billie Eilish hugs a snake in a blonde photo dump

Billie Eilish shared some new photos never before seen by fans.

The first photo featured a Billie mirror selfie, something she often shares. Next, Billie showed a shower selfie but only provided the view from the neck upwards. Billie wore a mask in another photo, but she was clearly smiling. She sported BDSM-style boots with black leather and laces up to the thighs.

In another photo, Billie snuggled up on a chair with a Gucci blanket. She cuddled with a massive snake that wrapped its body around her foot and stuck its tongue out as it coiled around her neck. Billie, an animal lover, looked lovingly at the slithering serpent.

In another show of randomness, Billie posed with former James Bond, Daniel Craig. Billie smiled and put her hands on Daniel’s shoulders. He reciprocated her touch, placing his hands on top of hers.

Billie’s random displays were shared with her 104 million followers, who rewarded her with a staggering 7.3 million likes.

Billie Eilish breaks up with Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish broke up with her boyfriend of more than one year, Matthew Tyler Vorce. Toward the end, the relationship between Matthew and Billie was plagued by infidelity rumors on his part. Matthew vehemently denied these rumors and said that sometimes, people break up without cheating.

The breakup coincided with the beginning of Billie’s Happier Than Ever tour. The tour began at the O2 Arena in London and featured two sold-out shows.

Next month, Billie has scheduled performances in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Then, the 20-year-old takes it down under with several shows in Australia, followed by New Zealand.

The tour is Billie’s sixth concert tour and the first in support of her album, studio album, Happier than Ever.