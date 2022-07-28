Billie Eilish goes topless with a message for her Scandinavian fans

Singer Billie Eilish looks fresh-faced in a new selfie. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish bares all in a sizzling photo with a message for her Scandanavian fans in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

The 20-year-old singer has had a busy year, to say the least as her career continues to surge.

Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell wrote three records for the 2022 Pixar movie, Turning Red.

The songs for the movie include the hit single Nobody Like U, which features other artists. Another record the duo penned for the project, 1 True Love, was performed in the film by the fictional boy band 4*Town.

She recently headlined both weekends of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, alongside her brother.

Billie became the youngest female artist to headline the opening night of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Billie Eilish shares a topless photo announcing big news for her Scandanavian fans

The Happier Than Ever singer shared some exciting news for her fans in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden.

“scandinavia!!!! “Eilish” is NOW YOURS ☺️ shop exclusively at kicks & matas”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the stunning photo, Eilish looks like a gold statue as she poses topless as part of her ad campaign for her debut fragrance.

Eilish launched the fragrance in November 2021 in the United States. As a global superstar, fans around the world demanded bottles of perfume she created herself.

Billie Eilish’s perfume is cruelty-free and contains musk and sugared petals.

Eilish went for a combination of aromas which includes an amber gourmand, creamy vanilla, and warm musks.

Following its debut, the 20-year-old singer shared why she wanted to make her own perfume.

“this is a scent that i’ve been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD.🤎🤎🤎 fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life. this has been one of the most exciting things i’ve ever done. i can’t wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!

Billie Eilish releases a new EP!

Eilish recently returned home after headlining multiple shows around the globe.

She recently surprised her fans with a new EP entitled Guitar Songs and made the announcement on her Instagram page.

“a little surprise for youuuuuuuu…… TWO NEW ONES!!!! “TV” and “The 30th” !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! these songs mean so so much to me. i am so happy for them to be yours.❤️ “Guitar Songs” OUT NOW!!!!!”

The two songs on the EP have been well-received by her fans and critics.