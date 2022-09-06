Billie Eilish goes sheer for Gucci

Billie Eilish goes sheer for a new campaign with longtime partner Gucci. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish is in the driver’s seat for her partnership with respected fashion label Gucci.

The songstress dropped her latest promotional shots with the Italian luxury brand while rocking an old-school cool look.

She shared the latest campaign on her Instagram for the enjoyment of her 106 million followers.

Billie rocked a head scarf and 50s-style sunglasses with pink frames as she hugged her elbows on the front of a pink car. She showed off her long acrylic nails, which featured different colors on each finger. Billie’s intricate manicure featured pearls and other embellishments, taking the style to the next level. The crooner sported multiple rings on her fingers, including a silver ring with a red heart.

Billie’s arms featured sheer black tulle with the iconic Gucci monogram pattern.

In the background was an ominous scene with dark skies, trees, and clouds. There was also another image of Billie as she posed by a green classic car. The caption for the photo featured three lollipop emojis and the word, “GUCCI.”

Billie has opted for Gucci during pivotal career moments, including last May’s Met Gala, where she made a statement.

Billie Eilish rocks Gucci at 2022 Met Gala

Billie Eilish rocked Gucci at the 2022 Met Gala, where the theme was Gilded Glamour.

She rocked a gown made by Alessandro Michele, featuring 100 percent upcycled materials.

Billie wore a corseted gown, satin bustled skirt, green lace sleeves, and floral detail.

The sustainable ensemble showed that the singer could be glamorous and green at the same time.

Billie Eilish rocks custom Gucci for British Vogue

Last June, Billie graced the cover of British Vogue wearing custom Gucci, including a corset by the brand.

However, Billie predicted the reaction to her corset would be judgment. She mused, “If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset? Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?” Billie added, “Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.”

For Billie, fashion is about making yourself feel good. She said, “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

What’s next for Billie? She has tour dates in New Zealand and Australia as part of the Happier Than Ever World Tour.