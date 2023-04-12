Billie Eilish was spotted leaving a gym after fitting a workout into her busy schedule.

The paparazzi captured the 21-year-old musical phenom in Los Angeles on Tuesday as she exited a gym, looking fresh-faced and ready to tackle her day.

Billie was clad in typical workout gear, opting for head-to-toe black. The bad guy songstress wore a black t-shirt, black biker shorts, black Nike ankle socks, and matching Nike training shoes.

The multi-Grammy Award winner’s ensemble showcased her fit physique, including her shapely legs.

One arm was full as she carried her phone, an oversized water jug with a straw, a camouflage hat, a black sweat jacket, and another drink container possibly containing some pre- or post-workout fuel.

Billie wore a black leather backpack and secured her raven-colored hair in a ponytail. The song maker went makeup-free for her workout, looking beautiful in her au naturel state.

Billie Eilish shows off her workout style as she leaves a gym in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Dsanchez/CPR/BACKGRID

Billie was captured mid-motion as she ran her fingers through her hair, which was still glistening from her sweat sesh, as she headed back to her Audi RS 7.

Billie Eilish looks gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder dress for her Easter celebration

Following her fitness session, Billie took to Instagram to share some stunning photos from her Easter celebration.

In the carousel of photos, Billie modeled her holiday attire, featuring a white flowy off-the-shoulder dress with a blue floral design. She paired the feminine garment with a pink bra underneath, white fishnet stockings with pearly white heart emblems on the knees, floral socks, and white Nike geometric Air Force 1 tennis shoes from her latest collaboration with the brand.

Billie accessorized her look with pearl and gold necklaces and wore her hair down with face-framing bangs, looking happy and refreshed.

In one slide, Billie’s boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford’s tattooed hand could be seen resting on her thigh, and Billie captured a photo of her mother, Maggie Baird, posing in a hat while making a thumbs-up gesture with a smile.

Billie enjoyed some time away from her booked schedule over the Easter weekend. But when she’s busy performing for millions during a world tour, and her schedule is jam-packed, she still makes time to be extra diligent about her skincare routine.

Billie shares her nightly skincare routine

Last year, the Happier Than Ever hitmaker shared her post-show beauty routine with Vogue. Fresh off her on-stage performance, Billie took fans inside her bathroom to share her nighttime skincare regimen.

Billie begins by removing her face of makeup with Josie Maran’s makeup remover wipes. Next, she applies a sulfur and zinc mask by Biba de Sousa. After removing the mask with a damp cloth, Billie cleanses her face with Biba de Sousa’s Mandelic cleansing gel.

Toner is next on the list, also from Biba de Sousa, followed by a daily moisturizer from the same brand. Billie adds the brand’s cream barrier, followed by their hydrating spray-on toner to top it all off.

Billie admits that taking care of her skin is something important that makes her feel better about herself.

“Taking care of your skin is so, so important,” said Billie. “I feel like it helps me mentally. I feel so much better when I feel good about my skin.”