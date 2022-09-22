Billie Eilish goes down under and shows kangaroo love

Billie Eilish travels to Australia to perform for her fans and cuddle with kangaroos. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Once again, Billie Eilish heads down to the Aussie shores to headline numerous arena shows for her Happier Than Ever tour.

The Ocean Eyes singer knows how to have fun while on tour, as she took some time away from the stage to cozy up with some cute kangaroos.

The singer is currently in Australia still performing her Happier Than Ever world tour, as she’ll stay there for most of the month.

No matter the distance, Eilish has managed to keep her loyal fans in the loop by sharing some of her favorite moments while in Australia with her 106 million Instagram followers.

The handful of pictures she posted included multiple mirror selfies taken from all different angles as she rocked baggy camo pants, along with a gray oversized Hellraiser t-shirt, finishing off the outfit with a pair of Nikes and a simple white hat.

She also added a brief video of her warming up on stage before one of her recent performances in Australia.

Eilish shares her love for kangaroos for all of social media to see

Some of the other pictures in her most recent Instagram post included a photo of a pack of kangaroos and a video of her face to face with the friendly and rather furry animal.

The singer smiled as she happily petted the kangaroo under the chin while it seemingly munched on some tasty snacks. She made the caption sweet and simple by inserting a kangaroo and star emoji.

Eilish will stay ‘down under’ for the remainder of the month

The singer isn’t done performing in Australia just yet. Eilish remains amongst the scenic shores until the end of the month to perform in Melbourne, then Perth for her last Aussie show.

Surprisingly, this will be the singer’s first time singing live in Australia since 2019, when she performed to sold-out capacity crowds.

The singer doesn’t shy away from letting her Instagram followers know how excited she is to be back on tour, traveling the country to perform songs from her new album.

Billie Eilish always stays present on her social media outlets, actively posting her favorite moments and memories from her encounters during the tour.

In her most recent Instagram post, Eilish shares a video of her and her brother performing one of their newly released songs.

She wrote, “got to sing tv and the 30th in singapore’s unbelievably beautiful cloud forest :’) out now.”