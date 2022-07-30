Billie Eilish goes busty in black dress

Billie Eilish gets busty in a black dress with a surprise performance. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish surprised her adoring fans with an unexpected performance on the first anniversary of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever.

The brunette beauty posted photos ahead of her appearance as she prepared to surprise her adoring fans.

She shared the photos with her 104 million Instagram followers and was flooded with likes and comments.

Billie took a mirror selfie from the makeup chair behind the scenes as she prepared for her big appearance.

Her shoulder-length hair featured voluminous curls styled by her talented team.

She wrote in the caption, “never know how much i love you.”

Billie Eilish shares behind-the-scenes photos in black gown

Billie turned the camera toward herself as she grabbed the wall and looked to the side in one of her signature poses. Her blue eyes took center stage in the shots as the singer was dressed up for the occasion.

Billie wore a spaghetti top black dress that showed off her ample cleavage, but she kept it classy with a fitted black blazer. Billie posed backstage and kicked up one of her legs, to reveal chunky black heels underneath her floor-length gown.

She shared some shots from onstage where she performed with the famed Count Basie Orchestra.

The Grammy award winner geotagged The Hollywood Bowl in the photos.

Billie Eilish surprises fans with performance on Happier Than Ever anniversary

Variety reported that Billie surprised unexpecting fans with a performance at Amoeba Hollywood. Just a few hours before the impromptu performance, a lucky 500 people got tickets to see the stripped-down acoustic set.

Billie performed a surprise four-song set, which featured Billie Bossa Nova and TV. For the third song, she asked fans to choose, and they reportedly screamed for Getting Older, which Billie then performed. Billie wrapped up the short set with Happier Than Ever, the title track from the album.

Billie revealed that the first anniversary of her second studio album coincided with the 25th birthday of her tourmate and brother, Finneas.

Billie reportedly said to the crowd: “You guys are just the best. It’s been the most amazing year, and you’ve been so sweet and respectful about this album, and I just love you!”

Billie is in the middle of her twice-delayed Happier Than Ever world tour, with sold out dates on multiple continents.

In two weeks, Billie heads to Asia, with performances in South Korea, The Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia.