Billie Eilish glows in white skirt for Nike announcement

Billie Eilish has another exciting release with Nike and it is certain to be a collector’s item. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has another trick up her Nike-adorned sleeve, which involves a new clothing drop with the brand.

Billie revealed today that her newest Nike shoe, with upcycled material from a previous iteration of her Air Force One sneakers, has a release scheduled for next month.

The Happier Than Ever songstress made the announcement on Instagram, where she treated her 107 million Instagram followers to a three-part carousel.

The share featured a photo where Billie rocked her latest creations while wearing her signature baggy fit. The singer also posted two short videos, both focusing on her Ocean Eyes, a feature Billie has consistently played up throughout the years.

Fans will have to act fast to snag a pair of Billie’s shoes because last month, Billie released a line with Nike featuring sequoia that sold out in minutes.

As Billie announced her upcoming release with shoes on the SNKRS app and her website, it would be fair to assume that the same thing might happen again.

Billie Eilish is glowing for big Nike announcement

Billie opened the IG post strong as she stood elevated with blue skies backing the shot. She wore a patterned sweater with shades of gray and touches of gold and placed one hand on her hip.

The singer’s dark locks featured a messy bun with her bangs in her face.

Billie’s baggy white skirt had a drawstring at the bottom, allowing her to tighten or loosen the garment. Billie completed the look with Air Force Ones, presumably from her upcoming collection.

The next part of the post showed choppy clips with ethereal lighting, one of Billie’s signature looks.

Her caption read, “reimagined my @nike air force 1 😇😇 !!! i loved that we were able to use leftover material from my AF1 high launch to create this shoe and i’m so happy with how it turned out. launching dec. 13th on store.billieeilish.com and dec. 14th on the SNKRS app ;)))).”

As Billie announced her latest venture, it is clear that the singer has been steadily growing her empire, all before the age of 21.

Billie Eilish’s Eilish No. 2 fragrance

Billie released a new fragrance last week and unveiled a dark and wild photoshoot to accompany the drop.

The fragrance is dynamic, like Billie, with apple blossom and peppery notes rounding out the scent.

Billie’s second fragrance, Eilish No. 2 sells for $72 and is available on her website.