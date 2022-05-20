Billie Eilish gives a busty display in Gucci lingerie

Billie Eilish busts out. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish blessed fans with another photo dump on her Instagram page, which featured a particularly busty photo in lingerie. The lingerie, courtesy of Gucci, has proven to be a favorite of the young artist.

Billie promised more to come in her last Instagram post, and she did not disappoint fans.

The latest photo dump featured Billie taking pictures and posing in artistic shots. Her piercing eyes and bright blonde hair were the central focus of the shots, as was the ample display she revealed.

Billie Eilish busts out of sheer lingerie

Billie Eilish shared a new array of photos on her Instagram. The pictures showed a bleach blonde Billie posing in designer duds. In other shots, the singer took photographs of her own.

She wore a sheer Gucci bra and the ​​lingerie featured double Gs for Gucci. Her ample cleavage nearly burst out the busty piece as she looked into the distance with her ice-blue eyes. A similar sheer bodysuit costs just shy of $1,000.

Another photo was a screenshot of Billie as she channeled Marilyn Monroe. She sported a short, voluminous blonde bob and dark eye makeup. She looked at the camera as a lucky caller received a Facetime from the singer.

She also posted a mirror selfie as the seldomly-smiling singer looked very serious while she gazed at her reflection.

Her 103 million followers went wild for the photo which received 5.3 million likes and numerous comments.

Billie Eilish wears Gucci for the 2022 Met Gala

Billie Eilish went head-to-toe with Gucci at the 2022 Met Gala. The theme was gilded glamour, and Billie understood the assignment. In Billie’s second appearance at the Met Gala, she did not disappoint as she switched it up from her 2021 Met Gala designer, Oscar de la Renta.

She wore a corset gown that featured green lace sleeves and an ivory duchess skirt. A dark-haired Billie posed for cameras who ate up her dramatic look.

The vegan singer proudly announced that that ensemble, which was Gucci by Alessandro Michele, was made with upcycled materials.

Billie posted busty photos from the event and some videos too.

She seemed to have fun inside and posted silly pictures with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Lizzo.

She shared with Vogue, “I just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible.”

She told Emma Chamberlain, who interviewed her about the look, “we’ve got some custom vegan, leather Gucci shoes.”She continued, “Fashion man, I love it. It’s my life.”

The vegan fashionista continues to set trends and make headlines.