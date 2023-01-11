Billie Eilish shared a beautiful selfie on social media. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish stunned in a series of playful selfies as she donned black lace lingerie for the photos.

The 21-year-old singer shared a photo dump of eight selfies and went with her classic fringe hairdo.

She posed from just about every angle from a bedroom, starting with a selfie in which she was pictured looking up at the ceiling.

Eilish appeared to be having fun with the photos as she lifted her legs in one snap to show her Gucci tights and flashed a huge smile in another.

She is accessorized with silver necklaces, pearl drop earrings, and a scrunchy on her wrist for the photos.

The singer shared the snaps with her 107 million followers on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “you’re looking right at me.”

The Happier Than Ever singer recently graced the cover of Vogue and opened up about her passion for climate change.

For the magazine’s cover story, Eilish joined eight climate activists and organizers to speak about the future of the planet.

Billy’s life has been wild lately, as last Friday, Billie Eilish’s family home in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles was burglarized and a suspect was swiftly arrested.

Watch Billie Eilish’s nostalgic Gucci eyewear campaign

Eilish takes the driver’s seat for a ride down the Hollywood Hills in an 80s-inspired Gucci eyewear campaign ad.

In the short clip, the pop star models three Gucci sunglass: the black Navigator glasses with a gold-tone Gucci sign on the temples, the oversized mask glasses with an acetate frame, and the light pink cat-eye frame sunglasses.

The collaboration was envisioned by Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

Ellish has had a longstanding relationship with the Italian brand. Last year she wore a custom upcycled Gucci glossy satin corseted gown to the Met Gala.

The corset features a lace underlay and she matched it with a duchesse satin skirt which featured a padded bustle.

She also made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in a Gucci blanket and pajamas.

Billie Eilish opens up about coming to terms with her body

Eilish opened up about how her relationship with her body has changed since her teenage years in an interview with Vogue.

“Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***,” Billie said to the publication, continuing:

“a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

At 13, the pop sensation suffered an injury to her hip that caused significant mobility issues. She later found out she had hypermobility.

“I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years,” Eilish said regarding her injuries.

Eilish then opened up about accepting her body, adding: “I had to go through a process of being like, My body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me,” she said.