Billie Eilish delights in plunging top with a mirror view

Billie Eilish poses close up. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish has now gained over 7 million likes for flaunting her curves in low-key home selfies as she delights her Instagram followers.

The bad guy singer, followed by 104 million, put on a busty display on Monday as she shared sultry snaps, posing in front of a mirror and showing off her figure and gorgeous blue eyes.

Billie, 20, stunned as she highlighted her freckles while indoors and amid shelved bric-a-brac, opting for a casual look as she went v-cut in a green top, one she paired with a checkered and cream-colored shirt worn open.

Rocking flawless bangs and wisps of dark hair framing her face, the Grammy winner added heavy blush and mascara to accentuate her features, sporting a matte lip.

The songstress opted out of a worded caption, instead dropping a mushroom and flower bouquet emoji.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker also offered no geotag.

Chart-topping Billie is fresh from celebrating one year since the release of her Happier Than Ever EP – the second studio album from the pop sensation had its anniversary marked via a surprise acoustic performance in Hollywood last Friday.

Billie Eilish addresses being all grown up

Gone are the days when Eilish was introduced as a “teen” pop star.

She’s also been opening up about becoming an adult last year, Billie told The Guardian, “I was always very scared of getting older – I dreaded it. And honestly, I have almost only found, besides a few hiccups, that I’ve been enjoying just having a little adulthood. Doing things for the first time like getting gas and doing laundry and calling your doctor on your own.” Touching on her appearance, the Nike collaborator added:

“I hated the way I looked before – I don’t love it now, but I feel a little more confident in myself and I’ve gotten a lot more proud of who I am and more open to things. I think [that shoot] opened my mind up for having an open mind in the future.”

Billie Eilish attracting major brands

In June, Billie geared up for another Nike collab, following the success of her “Mushroom” Air Force 1 sneaker. The star has also patterned up with major brands including Apple and designer Gucci – the latter is also fronted by singer Miley Cyrus.

Miley follows Billie on Instagram, as do singers Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande, actress Vanessa Hudgens, and model Hailey Bieber.