Billie Eilish arches back in playful bed share

Billie Eilish arches her back in a bedtime display. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish took time from her world tour to bless her fans with some new photos.

Billie posted a photo dump from her phone, which typically contains an assortment of random shots from her daily happenings. Billie is in Europe, where she is touring and likely finding new inspiration for her music and photography.

The blue-eyed crooner shared ten shots with fans, including up-close selfies, blurry snaps, and photos of art. The singer arched her back and kept on her shoes for a playful bedtime showoff shared with fans.

Billie Eilish gives fans a photo dump with a fun bed display

Billie Eilish’s latest photo dump arrived yesterday, and her 104 million followers were not disappointed by the reveal.

The first photo featured a mirror selfie of the singer as she looked off into the distance and flashed the whites of her eyes.

Another blurry photo featured Billie holding hands with a friend as they walked the European streets. A picnic in the park was the subject of another whimsical shot.

In a shot that could trigger many, Billie got on her hands and knees in a bed wearing sneakers and jeans. She kicked one foot up to display a dirty sole of her white sneaker. She wore a white and red striped shirt and loose jeans with a belt while taking a mirror selfie.

The winger wrote in the caption, “some tings in my phone.”

She also shared photos from museums and the outdoors as she tried to get more sunlight.

Billie Eilish’s 2022 Happier Than Ever tour

Billie Eilish is currently on the European leg of her Happier Than Ever tour.

Billie appeared on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, where she discussed her tour habits. She also played James’ infamous Spill the Tea, where she made revelations about tour life.

Billie said, “Even a couple of months ago, I didn’t see sunlight for three days.”

Billie continued, “And so for this tour, this European run we’re on right now that’s almost over, which has been so amazing and beautiful. We’ve made it like a huge deal to prioritize going out and seeing sunlight, like getting food and going to the park. We play Frisbee in the park like most days. So, it’s good, it’s good.”

Her next tour date is in Berlin, Germany, where she plans to perform for a sold-out crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

Then, Billie performs in Zurich, Switzerland, before taking a few weeks off and heading to Southeast Asia.