Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce break up amid cheating rumors

Billie Eilish is going through a breakup. Pic credit: @billieeilish/Instagram

Billie Eilish, 20, split up from her boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, 30, amidst rumors of cheating. The former couple dated for just over a year, and cheating allegations swirled, including rumors that the older actor cheated on the songstress.

While Vorce confirmed the breakup rumors, he denied the cheating allegations and scolded speculators for suggesting he was unfaithful. Billie, who is free with her artistic expression, is more restrained when it comes to her personal life. The Bad Guy singer has not publicly discussed the breakup with her now ex-boyfriend.

The breakup comes right before the singer’s Billie Eilish tour dates in England next week.

Billie Eilish splits from boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce split up, but the relationship did not end because of his wandering eye. So claimed the actor on social media, where he shared his side of the story.

Vorce confirmed part of the news on his Instagram Story. He shared that he and Eilish broke up but warned against cheating rumors.

He wrote, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

Pic credit: @corduroygraham/Instagram

Vorce indicated that Eilish fans had been harassing him as he continued, “The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life.”

Pic credit: @corduroygraham/Instagram

But he was not done. Today, Vorce continued to lash out, this time, because of a news story in We Got This Covered. The article headline read, “Billie Eilish reportedly breaks up with boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce, who she was too good for anyway.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @corduroygraham/Instagram

He wrote, “Someone got a degree and wrote this headline. Lmfao.”

Billie Eilish’s relationship with Matthew Tyler Vorce

Page Six confirmed Billie Eilish was dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce last April. The news outlet posted photos of the new love birds cuddling during a coffee outing.

Vorce, an actor, was thrust into the spotlight when he began dating the young songstress who has a very loyal following. Eilish fans did some digging, and previous racist social media posts by the actor were unearthed, which caused fans to be angry.

He later apologized for his offensive posts. He said, in part, “I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible, and I understand how offensive those words are.”

As for Billie, she performs on her Happier Than Ever tour this week in Belfast and Dublin. Next week, she has two dates at the O2 Arena, and all concerts are sold out.