Billboard queen Angelyne channeled Barbie in a hot pink mini dress.

The 72-year-old billboard star looked as young as ever in the bright floral dress, which featured hot pink, red, and purple. She paired this with an equally bright blazer with a hot pink floral pattern, which drove home the loud Barbie energy.

Angelyne’s bleach blonde hair with fringe voluminously framed her face and featured light pink ends that gave even more youth to her look. She covered her face with dark sunglasses and a pink bandana–giving authentic star vibes.

The singer carried a small purse and completed her outfit with cheetah-themed ankle boots.

Angelyne exited her iconic pink corvette with such style and grace that it was impossible for her not to turn heads. Everyone near Craig’s in West Hollywood was sure to wonder who was behind the eye-catching pink outfit.

The actress’ overall look was youthful, bright, and fashionable.

Angelyne was radiant in a hot pink outfit. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Emmy Rossum played Angelyne in a miniseries

Angelyne, also known as Renee Goldberg, rose to fame after appearing on billboards around Los Angeles; however, her life has always held an air of mystery to it.

Lucky for curious minds, a miniseries about Angelyne was released to Peacock in 2022, and the talented Emmy Rossum played Angelyne. While the show wasn’t an exact biography of Angelyne, it was based on her life and what she represents to her fans.

Emmy perfectly portrayed Angelyne, down to the bleach-blonde hair and bright pink outfits. Emmy loves Angelyne and was thrilled to embody her character in the miniseries.

According to Allure, it took the team seven hours to transform Emmy into the blonde bombshell. The makeup artist, Van Dyke, went into further detail about how Emmy was covered in prosthetics to truly capture Angelyne’s looks.

Angelyne is adored by Emmy Rossum

When speaking about Angelyne, Emmy told ET online, “I love Angelyne. She’s as if Marilyn Monroe got into an easy bake oven with [an] ’80s punk Barbie Doll, and a dose of new age spirituality. She’s a trailblazer, a hustler, a visionary, the original influencer, a living-breathing piece of art.”

Emmy starred alongside Alex Karpovsky to portray the story of the billboard model. Alex played Jeff Glaser, the real-life journalist for The Hollywood Reporter that attempted to discover Angelyne’s story and true identity.

Angelyne herself was paid for her life rights, but the star did not appear in the show.