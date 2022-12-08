Bhad Bhabie is sharing a set of gorgeous mirror selfies in her Playboy underwear while keeping a cool expression on her face. Pic credit: @BhadBhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie shared a glimpse of her life as a content creator in a stunning set of mirror selfies, wearing very little clothing.

For those who are unfamiliar with Bhad Bhabie, who was born Danielle Bregoli, she rose to fame in September 2016 after appearing on Dr. Phil. During that show, a 14-year-old Danielle delivered the infamous catchphrase, “Cash me outside, how ’bout dat?”

Since then, she has leveraged her fame into a successful career in music, releasing multiple singles and albums in the trap genre. She has also become a celebrated content creator, reportedly making seven figures.

Bhad Bhabie’s latest share gave fans an idea of the content she has used to make millions as she posed for a mirror selfie.

The three-part share, posted on Instagram for her 16.2 million followers, showed Danielle striking a pose in front of a mirror.

Bhad Bhabie let the pictures do the talking, choosing a simple caption that read, “RAW.”

Bhad Bhabie stuns in black underwear

The influencer posed on her knees with a colorful rug underneath her. She wore a black sports bra with matching boyshorts. The boyshorts said, “Playboy” repeatedly in white font around the waistband.

Bhad Bhabie wore a stripped-down look but sported her signature acrylics in a light pink color.

She parted her dark locks in the center for a low ponytail with the ends pushed to one side.

The rapper’s body featured extensive tattoos on her arms, legs, and chest.

Bhad Bhabie’s weight gain diet

As Bhad Bhabie revealed on social media, she has always been slim and slender. However, the musical artist conveyed a desire to gain some weight, which was difficult because of her naturally small frame.

The rapper shared in a since-deleted Instagram post via BET, “I’ve never been happier with how my body looks. I’ve always been under weight no matter how much I ate I could never gain. I’ve been 80-85 pounds since I was 12. My goal weight was always 105 but I never thought I would be able to make it past 95.”

Although the rapper has not provided specifics about her weight gain diet, she has kept fans in the loop on her journey. She has also expressed satisfaction with her growing curves.

As a successful musical artist and content creator, there is no reason why Bhad Bhabie can’t add “fitness guru” to her list of accomplishments and job titles.