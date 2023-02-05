As Grammy weekend heated up, Beyonce served looks with Sasha Fierce vibes before the big night.

Beyonce has had a crazy few weeks, performing a concert in Dubai and then announcing a Renaissance tour.

However, the Destiny’s Child singer made time for fashion, sharing two gorgeous looks on her Instagram with the Beyhive. Beyonce blessed her 294 million followers with a jam-packed photo carousel showing her latest fashion victory. The singer received 2.2 million likes for the post and numerous comments.

The occasion for Beyonce’s stunning ensembles was the Grammy brunch leading up to the award ceremony. The singer snagged nine Grammy nominations, including the highly-coveted Album of the Year for Renaissance.

Tonight might be a major win for Beyonce, and her latest social media share was just a glimpse at what’s to come at the ceremony.

One look was captivating as stylist KJ Moody dressed Beyonce in a custom Caléchie gown.

Beyonce stuns in custom Caléchie before Grammys brunch

Beyonce started the carousel strong with one foot on the carpet and the other on the hardwood flooring. She looked futuristic in a metallic chrome Caléchie dress made just for her. The gown featured a high neckline and asymmetrical hem with ruching around the waist and the sleeves. Carefully-crafted material wrapped around the bodice and hung from the waist for extra drama.

The Crazy in Love songstress paired the gown with semi-sheer tights and open-toed silver platforms. The wife of Jay-Z rocked thin silver hoops from Messika by Kate Moss.

As for hair and makeup, Beyonce’s light brown hair featured perfect crimps and a center part. She donned a soft-glam look, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Beyonce carried a metallic silver bag that perfectly matched her dress.

The Pink Panther actress let the photos do the talking, opting to go caption-free.

There is more to Beyonce’s life than dressing up and looking fabulous. The Texas-born beauty also has a philanthropic side.

Beyonce launches BeyGOOD

Beyonce launched her charity initiative BeyGOOD in 2013 to give back to the community. She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her BeyGOOD charity and the areas where she was making a change.

She explained, “We focused on many areas of need, including hurricane relief, education with scholarships to colleges and universities in the U.S., a fellowship program in South Africa, women’s rights, support of minority businesses, assisting families with housing needs, water crises, pediatric health care, and pandemic relief.”

Beyonce continued, “BeyGOOD has become a worldwide initiative for providing support domestically and internationally.”

One example of BeyGOOD’s impact has been through business grants.

Less than 5 percent of American business owners are black, indicating serious underrepresentation. Accordingly, BeyGOOD partnered with the NAACP to boost Black-owned businesses with $10,000 grants to select small businesses.