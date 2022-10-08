Beyonce stuns braless in plunging metallic top

Beyonce at the 2014 MTV VMAs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Global entertainer Beyonce recently took to her social media to offer fans a glimpse at “Club Renaissance Paris,” wearing a plunging silver top with a matching hood, pants, and lots of jewelry.

The 41-year-old reportedly wore over $200,000 in diamonds and gold from Tiffany & Co., who also partnered with the singer to create the Paris-based party event.

The Alien Superstar singer wore sparkling earrings, bangles, a necklace, and various rings as she posed for photos in her metallic outfit.

The Houston native shared the photo with her 277 million Instagram followers.

In one photo, Beyonce posed for a stylish elevator photo alongside her husband Jay-Z, who wore a dark suit with a black turtleneck.

Showing off more from her Paris event, she also added pictures to the photo dump of herself in a sheer purple halter dress, which also featured a bustline cutout and hood covering her pulled-back hair.

Beyonce’s Tiffany & Co. collab

After becoming a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. last year, Beyonce recently joined forces with the famed jewelry company to celebrate her latest album Renaissance, which dropped this past July.

According to Fashionista, Beyonce has thrown celebrations in honor of the new album in locations around the globe, including Belgium and New York City. The parties apparently featured an exclusive guest list, adding to the private and mysterious life of the singer-songwriter.

During Beyonce’s Paris party, she reportedly wore close to a quarter million dollars worth of jewelry from Tiffany & Co, including a gold and diamond-studded link necklace that costs $67,000.

Renaissance album drama

Shortly after Beyonce released Renaissance, she was met with backlash from fellow singer Kelis, who called her out for using an interpolation of her 2003 hit song Milkshake.

Also slamming Neptunes duo Chad Hugo and Pharrell, who originally produced the track, Kelis said at the time, “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all three parties involved is astounding. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the Freakum Dress singer responded by quietly removing the interpolation from her song Energy.

This past week, Beyonce’s album made headlines again, this time after I’m Too Sexy singers Right Said Fred said that she used a sample of their 1992 hit on Alien Superstar without their permission.

In an exclusive statement to the Sun, Beyonce’s rep quickly dismissed the claims as “incredibly disparaging,” stating, “Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album. … They were paid for the usage in August, 2022.”