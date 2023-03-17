Few people shine as brightly as Beyonce, who brings star power wherever she goes.

Whether selling out tours or striking a pose for Instagram, Beyonce’s magnetism is undeniable.

The Lemonade songstress showed her captivating nature in a recent Instagram post shared with her 300 million followers.

The seven-part post featured the Destiny’s Child singer serving looks, with a special appearance by her husband.

The post showed Beyonce in a Dolce & Gabbana gown at an Oscars party. Loyal fans may recognize the dress, as Beyonce previously wore a similar version in silver at the 2007 BET Awards.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since Beyonce rarely posts on social media, she received a lot of love, with 3.3 million likes and countless comments.

The carousel began with Beyonce looking chic and futuristic in the curve-hugging gown.

Beyonce strikes a pose in a glittery gold Dolce & Gabbana ensemble

Beyonce’s Dolce & Gabbana dress had sequin-adorned fabric with a mock neck and molded metallic cinching at the waist. The camera flash caused a brilliant visual effect, adding to Beyonce’s sparkly moment.

She kept things PG-13 with gold pasties underneath the sheer ensemble.

The second photo showed Beyonce close-up, allowing fans to see her subtly smoky eye with metallic hues and glossy lips.

Next, Beyonce and Jay-Z shared a warm embrace, with the 99 Problems rapper rocking black slacks and a white dress shirt.

The sixth picture showed Beyonce pairing the floor-length gown with rectangular sunglasses and a CH Carolina Herrera clutch, adding fashionable energy to the look.

Finally, Beyonce changed into a flapper-inspired strapless gown and held hands with her man.

Beyonce let the pictures do the talking, opting to go caption-free.

It seems that everything Beyonce touches turns to gold. The Beyonce effect extends to diets, which shows the nature of her cultural impact.

Beyonce’s ’22-Day Diet’ for Coachella

Months before her iconic performance at Coachella in 2018, Beyonce had twins Rumi and Sir, and naturally, she gained weight during her pregnancy.

She enlisted the help of her trainer and nutritionist, Marco Borges, to drop pounds quickly and prepare for her show. Beyonce followed the 22-Day Nutrition program, a diet that skyrocketed in popularity after she showed her weight loss results.

The plant-based diet involves cutting out bread, sugar, dairy, meat, and alcohol for 22 days.

As Marco explained, eating clean provides more energy and facilitates weight loss.

The trainer shared, “It’s really about eliminating all the overly-processed foods that don’t do us any good anyways.”

Ultimately, Beyonce opted for a 44 Day diet with amazing results, delivering an epic Coachella performance.

With hard work and dedication, Beyonce showed she could overcome difficult obstacles.