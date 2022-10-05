Beyonce shows off incredible figure in sheer minidress

Beyonce is gorgeous in a sheer minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Beyonce showed off her amazing figure in a sheer silver minidress.

The dress featured shiny silver strands that wrapped around the dress and hung loosely down one leg to give the illusion of a thigh-slit. It was tight fitting and short and brought out the singer and songwriter’s incredible figure.

Beyonce paired the dress with an extravagant black coat that went all the way down to her feet. It featured triangular sleeves at the shoulders and the back waved behind her in a Marilyn Monroe fashion.

The 41-year-old star accessorized with a shiny gold necklace, matching dangling earrings, a silver ring, and long manicured red nails. Her black stiletto heels featured gold embellishments and accentuated her long legs.

Beyonce’s hair was pulled neatly back and parted in the middle. Her makeup was classic with long lashes and shimmering eyeshadow.

The multiple Grammy award winner posted her look to Instagram on Wednesday with no caption. In 3 hours the post received well over 1,000,000 likes.

Beyonce shared her diet to prepare for Coachella

In 2018 Beyonce prepared for a Coachella set by taking a 22-day diet to 44 days. The diet banned bread, carbs, sugar, dairy, meat, fish, and alcohol, but she revealed this left her hungry.

Today she has a different approach which she shared with Harpers Bazaar, saying, “In the past, I spent too much time on diets, with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body.”

“Mental health is self-care too. I’m learning to break the cycle of poor health and neglect, focusing my energy on my body and taking note of the subtle signs that it gives me,” the star went on to say. “Your body tells you everything you need to know, but I’ve had to learn to listen.”

Beyonce’s clothing line will feature kid’s sizes

Beyonce’s clothing line, IVY PARK, will now include sizes for children. The star is very excited for this addition in the newest drop.

“I’m excited that IVY PARK x adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop. On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits,” Beyonce said.

The inspirational artist continued, “My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So, it is a natural progression for IVY PARK to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children’s sizing.”