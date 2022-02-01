Beyonce shows off her cleavage and toned abs in a red velvet track suit for Valentine’s Day clothing range

Beyonce showed off her assets in a stunning velvet suit and matching bra for the new clothing range Ivy Heart. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Beyonce shared a sizzling series of pictures to her Instagram account last night to promote the new range of clothes she is adding to her Halls of Ivy collection, bringing in some reds for the Ivy Heart range to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Beyonce displayed some skin in a red velvet track suit with matching bra and bucket hat

The 40-year-old singer of hits such as Crazy in Love, Halo, and Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) broke her six-week Instagram hiatus to model the new clothes, revealing some cleavage and toned abs.

Beyonce could be seen lounging comfortably in the red velvet pants, matching velvet jacket, and velvet bralette in the first photo of the set.

She kept one leg crossed over the other as her long, wavy hair cascaded down around her shoulders and some white, heart-shaped shades covered her eyes.

For photos two, three, four, and five the artist showed off her toned abs, wearing a matching red velvet bucket on her head in some of the pics and puckering her red-hued lips up in another to really add some sultriness to the shoot.

Beyonce released her clothing line Halls of Ivy late last year

Beyonce released her highly-anticipated clothing line just this past December, making the announcement in an epic Instagram post alongside her two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, giving fans whiplash as they did triple takes of the nearly-identical clan.

All three wore matching black-and-white checkered attire for the incredible photo, with Bey and her girls all rocking tight pants and crop tops as they posed for a rare glimpse of the three together.

The ever-stylish singer, who revealed last year that she had the privilege of meeting the late and great singer Selena Quintanilla as a young child, had announced that she would be creating a clothing line last summer and fans waited eagerly for five months for it to come out.

With items priced between $45 and $600, the line aims to reach the majority of the population with its offers of sizing from XXXS all the way up to 3XL.

Will Beyonce be dropping new music sometime this year?

After years without a solo album from Beyonce, news has begun to rumble that the singer will be working on and releasing something this year.

Although the artist worked on a variety of musical endeavors over the last four years, including the soundtrack for the live-action Lion King film and the collaborative album Everything is Love, Beyonce has yet to put out a new album that is just hers.

According to Capital Xtra, Beyonce is set to drop a solo album this year and the singer herself even confirmed she would be putting out new music during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last year.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” Beyonce told the magazine, adding, “…after 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

There is no word yet on when exactly the new album will drop.