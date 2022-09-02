Beyonce shows legs and loses herself in love

Beyonce is dripping in gold and gorgeous jewels for Tiffany. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Beyonce shared a new collaboration with established company Tiffany in a new social media post today.

The short clip featured Beyonce serving looks backed by the classic brand. The aesthetic for the campaign was gold and black, which the songstress rocked accordingly.

Beyonce’s ambassadorship with the brand was announced nearly a year ago. She brought a modern twist to the established company in a gold dress and later a bodysuit with one pant leg.

The clip began with Beyonce wearing dark eye makeup and a red lip. She wore a gold chrome trench coat with sheer opera glove and a massive Tiffany diamond necklace with matching earrings and tennis bracelets.

Beyonce lounged in her couture ensemble as she recorded herself with a camcorder. She kicked up one leg to reveal huge gold stilettos and show some skin. She appeared to look at her image on an old-school film projector.

Beyonce let the footage do the talking, opting out of a caption.

Tiffany and Co. shares Beyonce collaboration ‘Lose Yourself in Love’

The Tiffany and Co. Instagram shared the same video where it received fewer likes than Beyonce’s post but provided more information.

The video commemorated Lose Yourself in Love, a collab between Beyonce and the jewelry brand.

The caption read, “LOSE YOURSELF IN LOVE. The result of a close collaboration and a shared vision between @Beyonce and Tiffany & Co., our new campaign celebrates that true love is only as strong as the love one has for oneself. Link in bio. #LOSEYOURSELFINLOVE #TiffanyAndCo.”

Beyonce’s role as an ambassador was public information, but the extent of the collaborative efforts was not previously known.

Beyonce and Jay-Z among new Tiffany and Co. spokespeople

Tiffany and Co. is a 200-year-old label recently acquired by the mega-corporation LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Business Insider reported that Bey and Jay would serve as ambassadors for the brand, along with Anya Taylor-Joy and Olympic skier Eileen Gu.

The goal of the new ambassadorships was, in part, to appeal to younger demographics.

Beyonce gave a rare interview to Harper’s Bazaar last year, where she wore multiple designer ensembles outfitted with Tiffany accessories.

Beyonce offered some words of wisdom and said, “I want to show that you can have fun and have purpose, be respectful and speak your mind. You can be both elegant and a provocateur. You can be curvy and still be a fashion icon.”

The Formation singer also wished for others to become as liberated as she. Beyonce revealed, “I wish this freedom for every person. I have paid my dues and followed every rule for decades, so now I can break the rules that need to be broken. My wish for the future is to continue to do everything everyone thinks I can’t do.”

Up next for Beyonce, she celebrates her 41st birthday on Sunday.