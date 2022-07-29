Beyonce shows her chest under disco ball

Beyonce is flashing her chest in a metallic dress as she celebrates the Renaissance release. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Beyonce Knowles celebrated the release of her highly-anticipated album with a body-baring photoshoot featuring a disco ball and a lot of skin. Beyonce’s album, Renaissance, leaked two days early, but the award-winning singer didn’t let fans see her sweat.

Her latest post featured two photos: one of Beyonce and one of a note from the singer.

Beyonce wore a metallic dress and sat directly underneath a sparkling disco ball. Shooting out above the disco ball was lush greenery on the ceiling. She threw one arm in the air and added emphasis to the dramatic sleeves she wore.

Beyonce’s hair was pulled back in a sleek, low bun. The Partition singer crossed her legs and flashed her sheer-black pantyhose as she sat on a chair.

Beyonce didn’t write a caption, but she added a note to the post, where she discussed her album leak and plans for the future.

Beyonce’s chest was half out, and she placed a hand over her breast to keep the photo PG-13.

Beyonce thanks fans for supporting Renaissance

She also extended gratitude to fans for supporting her work.

The note from Beyonce was in white writing on a black background.

The note read, “So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep.”

She shared the content with her 270 million Instagram followers and received love for the post.

Beyonce’s Renaissance album leaked two days early

Beyonce was nearly in the clear and set to release her album when the entire thing leaked two days early.

Variety reported that 36 hours before the big release, Renaissance leaked online. The outlet found CD-quality files featuring new tracks from the album and verified the leak. CDs in Europe also appeared on social media, suggesting a widespread leak occurred.

According to Beyonce’s post, fans waited for the most part for the official release and didn’t download the illegally leaked content.

Fans can purchase Renaissance legally, as the official release date was midnight Friday.