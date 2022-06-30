Beyonce shares nude body on horse

Beyonce Knowles is naked on a horse in a new display. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Christopher Smith/AdMedia

Beyonce is back on social media, and the chart-topping singer returned in a major way– with a naked horse picture.

The singer posed completely nude on a pixelated horse, and her fans went crazy. The share garnered more than one million likes in a half hour.

Beyonce previously made headlines when she removed her profile pictures from various social media platforms. The removal of her photo alerted fans to the fact that she was coming with new material. Sure enough, the singer released surprise music, including Break My Soul, which has been on everyone’s playlist. Beyonce added the nude horse photo as her profile picture on her social media accounts.

Her latest reveal announced Act I comes later next month and is a display of self-expression.

Beyonce turns heads as she poses naked on a horse

Beyonce rocks her dark blonde hair in loose waves past her waist. She sits toward the camera on a pixelated horse with bolts of electricity within.

The horse harness climbs onto Beyonce, with metal straps covering her cleavage. The equestrian-inspired photoshoot turned heads and caught attention.

Beyonce rocked a red lip and silver heels in the photos. The songstress looked off into the distance, with her toned body on full display. Beyonce wrote a caption that revealed a lot of information about her latest work.

She wrote in the caption, “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Beyonce releases Break My Soul and plans to release Renaissance

The release of Break My Soul by Beyonce was unexpected but appreciated.

The song samples the 1993 hit Show Me Love by Robin S with vocals from Big Freedia.

Last summer, she spoke with Harper’s Bazaar, where she teased her new album even subtly dropping the name. She said, “I feel a renaissance emerging.”

Beyonce’s new album, Renaissance, comes out on July 29.