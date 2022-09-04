Beyonce goes skintight before 41st birthday

Beyonce is celebrating her 41st birthday in style in a skintight black and gold ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Beyonce is turning 41 years old in style with a glamorous photoshoot for a luxury brand.

The singer, who rarely shares information on social media, treated fans to three new posts featuring chic ensembles and stunning poses.

Each carousel featured the Crazy in Love songstress with a full face of makeup and gorgeous ensembles. The photos, shared with Beyonce’s 274 million followers, netted her a respectable 1.5 million likes and counting.

The wife of Jay-Z shared a new collaboration from her ambassadorship with Tiffany and Co.

The first shot featured the songstress as she lounged on her side and extended one arm in the air. Behind Beyonce were reflective surfaces and a futuristic backdrop.

Her long blonde locks were straight and blew in the wind.

Beyonce turns 41 with new Tiffany and Co. collaboration shots

She wore a black gown that showed some skin and featured a cutout on the chest. Beyonce paired the black dress with close-toed pumps featuring high heels.

The second photo featured an up-close look at the Formation singer, whose light tresses were sleek in a bun and side part.

Beyonce placed one hand on her soft-glam made-up face and revealed french-manicure acrylic tips. Beyonce looked into the distance with a smoky eye look and glossy lips. She wore a matching gold necklace and bracelet set by Tiffany.

Beyonce let the photos do the talking and opted to go caption-free.

Beyonce’s insane 2018 Coachella diet

When Beyonce does something, it becomes headline news, and her dietary choices are no exception. Beyonce did the 22-day diet for 44 days in preparation for her epic Coachella set.

Beyonce shared in her Netflix documentary Homecoming that her strict diet did not allow bread, carbs, sugar, dairy, meat, fish, and alcohol.

Beyonce revealed, “In order for me to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol, and I’m hungry.”

However, Beyonce is taking a different approach as she grows older and wiser.

Beyonce shared with Harpers Bazaar, “In the past, I spent too much time on diets, with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body.”

The superstar added, “My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body—those are the things that I’ve been focusing on.”

Beyonce’s new approach is working as the 41-year-old looks better than ever.