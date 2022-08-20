Beyonce goes braless in jaw-dropping ‘Freakum Dress’

Beyonce Knowles is going NSFW in a braless cutout dress with lingerie tights and a scandalous license plate. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

A newly released clip from Beyonce Knowles featured the iconic songstress rocking a series of sizzling looks. She dropped the short video where she served looks on her Instagram–unsurprisingly, fans went crazy.

Beyonce rocked her freakum dress, which looked like a piece out of Regina George’s closet, after major Plastic sabotage.

Beyonce wore dark black shades, which she later removed to show her gorgeous face.

The best friend of Kelly Rowland rocked her long blonde hair in a straight, sleek style with major inches.

In another part of the clip, Bey adjusted her hair, revealing long red acrylic nails.

The Break My Soul singer wore soft glam makeup and glossy lips.

Pic credit: @beyonce/Instagram

Beyonce drops a new sizzling sheer black dress look

She later held a license plate from her native Lone Star State featuring a profane word.

Beyonce’s gown featured sheer sleeves which joined the bodice revealing a cutout chest. The bodice featured a built-in bandeau before the waist material turned into a dark velvet.

She paired the dress with sheer lingerie tights, which matched her sleeves and also featured cutouts on the thighs.

Pic credit: @beyonce/Instagram

She finished the look with black strappy stilettos.

Beyonce gives interview to Harper’s Bazaar

As members of the Bey Hive know, Beyonce rarely gives an interview–that’s why the interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2021 was so exciting. She offered insight into her life, creative process, and future album, which we now know is Renaissance.

She had a humble upbringing, explaining, “The first decade of my life was dedicated to dreaming. Because I was an introvert, I didn’t speak very much as a child. I spent a lot of time in my head building my imagination.”

Beyonce revealed that at ten years old, she had recorded “at least 50 or 60 songs in the recording studio.”

By her twenties, Beyonce hit her stride. She shared, “My 20s were about building a strong foundation for my career and establishing my legacy. I was focused on commercial success and number ones and being a visionary no matter how many barriers I had to break through.”

She discussed the last decade of her life, the thirties. She said, “My 30s were about starting my family and my life becoming more than my career. I worked to heal generational trauma and turned my broken heart into art that would help move culture forward and hopefully live far beyond me. My 30s were about digging deeper.”

Now in her forties, Beyonce enters a new era, which will be full of revelation and transformation.