Beyonce drops Halls of Ivy collection, makes announcement in black and white ensemble alongside daughters

The long wait is finally over for Beyonce’s newest installment of her Ivy Park collection.

Beyonce made the announcement of the arrival of Halls of Ivy on her Instagram page, causing fans to do a major double-take as she posed next to daughters Rumi, 4, and Blue Ivy, 9.

The fierce threesome wore matching attire, with all three donning identical black and white zig-zagged crop tops and pants and chunky, white Adidas shoes.

While the Single Ladies singer, 40, was a knockout as usual in the shoot, Rumi and Blue really stole the show and followers were quick to comment on the girls’ performances in the pics.

“Bu(t) why did Blue steal all these shots! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 she’s so cute ❤️,” penned one fan.

Another also touted Blue’s attitude, saying, “💙Blue 💙Blue 💙is serving!!🥰🥰🥰”

Other’s chimed in, writing, “IS THIS RUMI????????? 😨😨,” and “Now this is how you promote 😍The kiddos slayed this.”

Where to buy Beyonce’s new collection Halls of Ivy

Beyonce got fans excited earlier this summer when she announced the release of a rodeo-themed collection for her Ivy Park brand in August.

Having successfully gained a following for the label, which is produced in conjunction with Adidas, Beyonce is now set to dominate the internet with the arrival of the preppy/chic line Halls of Ivy.

The collection will be sold solely on adidas.com for the first 24 hours before moving to the global market sometime tomorrow.

While the line predominately features stylish active wear, such as the outfits worn by Beyonce and her daughters, as well as $75 sports bras and leggings and other similar items, the collection will also feature more elegant options like a lengthy sequined coat which retails for $300.

Halls of Ivy recruited children of other celebs to model the collection

The ever-enchanting and fashionable singer signed on several children of celebrities to be the faces of her newest collection, in addition to Rumi and Blue.

Ava and Deacon Phillippe, the son and daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, joined the late Kobe Bryant‘s daughter, Natalia, for the campaign, rocking some vibrant and fun attire for the line that “reimagines classic varsity fashion for modern day wear.”

With recognizable faces helping to model the clothes and a big name like Beyonce’s behind the endeavor, Halls of Ivy is sure to be in high demand and will undoubtedly sell out quickly.