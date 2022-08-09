Beyonce all smiles in glittery plunging bodysuit

Beyonce Knowles made a statement in a glittery low-cut bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/DP/AAD/StarMaxWorldwide

Whether it’s the release of her new album or her latest glittery ensemble, Beyonce has truly been shining from head to toe these days.

The Grammy-winning megastar released her 7th studio album, Renaissance, on July 29. The album features 16 hit songs that were conceived by the songwriter herself over the past few years.

To start the week, the Run The World artist shared a swipe-through post on Instagram to dazzle her fans with her latest attire.

Beyonce shined in a low-cut, long-sleeved grey bodysuit and accompanying sheer tights.

The outfit, which was equipped with gemstones to make it sparkle consistently, was finished off with a belt that tied around the waist, a pair of matching glittery gloves, and pointed shoulder pads.

The singer shared three photos of the outfit before showing off her eye-catching accessory — a handbag made to resemble a vinyl with text that said “RENAISSANCE 7.29.22.”

Beyonce posed next to Jay-Z in plunging grey bodysuit

To display the memorable outfit even further, Beyonce uploaded a photo standing next to her husband, rapper Jay-Z. She also gave followers a better look at her other accessories, which included matching sparkly pumps and dangly silver earrings.

Jay-Z showed off his dapper look in an all-white suit with black loafers and a black undershirt.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After the initial share, Beyonce showed off the look even more with another block of photos and videos.

She revealed the outfit had a matching hood, shared a close-up of her silver eyeliner, and even uploaded a video of her and Jay-Z walking hand-in-hand.

Although Beyonce did not finish off either post with a caption, it’s safe to say her 272 million Instagram followers did enough of the talking for her in her comments section.

Beyonce changes the lyrics on her new Renaissance album

Though many have praised the phenomenon for her music over the years, one song on her newest studio album had a few fans calling her out for using an ableist slur.

The 11th song on the album, Heated, contained a controversial lyric: “Sp**zin’ on that a*s, s**z on that a*s,” she said in collaboration with rapper Drake.

Some members of the “Beyhive” were quick to call Beyonce out on using the term “sp*z,” which is most often used in a derogative state — specifically to describe those with disabilities such as cerebral palsy.

Shortly after she received backlash for the lyric, the singer decided to change it altogether and remove the harmful word from the track.

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful manner, will be replaced in the lyrics,” a statement given to MailOnline read.

The lyric has now been changed to use the words “blastin” and “blast” in place of the derogatory term.