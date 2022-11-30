Bethenny Frankel stuns on a red carpet with long brown hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

There are so many layers to Bethenny Frankel’s career, starting with the fact that she is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, television personality, and businesswoman.

Since she has so many things going on in her busy life, she is always on the move headed to different destinations and events.

No matter where Bethenny is headed, she seems to always know how to keep up appearances by dressing up in the most fabulous outfits ever.

She was recently spotted taking a stroll through New York City wearing an outfit that came together flawlessly, proving just how fashionable she really is.

Keeping up with trends comes naturally for someone like Bethenny, and so does her comfortability promoting different items from her personal brand.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bethenny launched a brand called Skinny Girl that sells healthy food items, shapewear, and more — and she’s been hyping it up more than ever on social media.

Bethenny Frankel looks fabulous in a miniskirt

While spending time in New York City, Bethenny wore a miniskirt covered in comic book letters that totally stood out due to its eccentric color scheme.

The skirt was white, covered in orange, blue, purple, pink, yellow, and red letters and designs. It was thigh-skimming enough to show off her legs, leading down to her feet where she was wearing neon yellow high heels.

Bethenny Frankel takes a stroll through New York, NY. Pic credit: Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Her shoes were incredibly bright, matching some of the yellow highlights from her miniskirt. The small box-shaped purse she was holding also had a little bit of yellow mixed in along with white, black, red, and pink.

On her top half, Bethenny wore a black turtleneck, a black coat, and a white pearl necklace. She completed the look with a pair of small silver earrings and a ring on one hand. Bethany looked as classic and iconic as ever with a perfect face of makeup and her dark black hair parted to the side.

Bethenny Frankel promotes her brand, Skinny Girl

Bethenny is all about her brand, Skinny Girl. She posted a picture to let everyone know about Skinny Girl popcorn, a healthy version of popcorn for people interested in a little extra snacking without the heavy calories.

She added a caption that said, “#skinnygirlpopcorn is so good… @bethennyfrankel dares you to try and eat JUST 1 mini bag [hungry emoji] Grab a box of 10 mini bags today! [popcorn emoji] Shop with the link in bio or checkout @amazon + @walmart.” In the promotional shot, she wore a black blouse with white sleeves, a white scarf, and a red miniskirt.

Bethenny’s Skinny Girl brand also comes with a podcast for people to tune into, available on iTunes, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. She also offers a blog for Skinny Girl filled with information about beauty, style, wellness, and more.