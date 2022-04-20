Bethenny Frankel shows ‘shady’ side in tight pants

Bethenny Frankel close up. Pic credit: @bethennyfrankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel has something shady going on, quite literally. The 51-year-old reality star and Skinnygirl mogul has been busy expanding her empire, also promoting everything she sells on social media.

In a post shared this week, The Real Housewives of New York City alum delighted her 2.5 million followers with a stunning outdoor snap as she posed in a tight outfit, and there was an announcement, too.

Bethenny Frankel’s got shade in tight jeans

Bethenny was photographed all smiles and looking confident as she posed on a sunny terrace and under blue skies. Surrounded by plant pots and distant greenery, the fiesty star showcased her tiny waist in skintight jeans, pairing them with a likewise clingy white top.

Highlighting her figure as she also rocked knee-high white boots, the brunette posed brandishing a very glamorous pair of shades, and her caption explained more – the former Bravo star is officially branching out into eyewear.

Taking to her caption, Bethenny told fans, “Oh hey there…I guess I’m in the shade business,” as she added a #bethennyeyewear.

Fans have left over 10,000 likes.

Bethenny founded Skinnygirl back in 2009. The cocktail brand has since expanded to sell low-cal salad dressings and sauces, plus underwear.

Bethenny Frankel is a Skinnygirl mogul

“Years ago, I had an agent who said that we needed to be building the Bethenny brand in different categories. I’ve always been aware that Skinnygirl won’t work for everything. Skinnygirl doesn’t work for bedding, it doesn’t work for home, it doesn’t work for fragrance. It’s not for tweens,” the star told Interview Mag in 2021.

Ensuring her brand is inclusive despite the Skinnygirl name, Bethenny continued to talk swimwear, adding, “It’s a women’s elegant swimwear line, and I don’t want to use the word “Skinnygirl” in swim. It’s an emotional purchase. People get insecure. The brand is for all shapes and all sizes.”

Bethenny joins the long list of Bravo faces now running successful businesses. RHOBH star Lisa Rinna has her Rinna Beauty line, RHOA face Porsha Williams retails her Pampered by Porsha bedding, and RHONJ star Melissa Gorga offers stylish clothing via Envy by Melissa.

Talking about female empowerment, the entrepreneur also stated, “I got into a male-driven business and pushed through. It’s female empowerment without talking about it. Girlboss and boss bitch and all of that stuff is a turn off.”