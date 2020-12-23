Belle Delphine reveals how much she makes on OnlyFans and Twitter can’t believe it

Belle Delphine (Mary-Belle Kirschner) has revealed how much she makes monthly from her OnlyFans account and Twitter users can’t believe it.

Delphine, an Internet star known for her NSFW content, has a large following on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and OnlyFans.

Delphine’s OnlyFans account — where she posts exclusive NSFW content for her subscribers — is one of her major sources of income.

Sign up for our newsletter!

If you’ve been wondering how many followers Delphine’s got on OnlyFans and how much she makes monthly, here is what you need to know.

How much does Delphine make monthly on OnlyFans?

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Clips podcast, Delphine revealed that she makes about a million dollars per month from her OnlyFans account.

Her OnlyFans portal shows that she charges $35 for a monthly subscription and $99.75 (a 5% discount) for a three-monthly subscription.

How many subscribers does Delphine have on OnlyFans?

Delphine declined to say how many subscribers she has on OnlyFans. But based on her claim that she earns $1 million per month and her monthly subscription of $35, Delphine probably has between 25,000 to 30,000 subscribers.

Twitter reactions

Logan Paul and his co-host Mike Majlak looked deeply impressed when Belle Delphine revealed she was earning up to a million dollars per month on OnlyFans.

Majlak noted that the higher-earning stars on OnlyFans that he was aware of earn between $400,000 to $600,00. But he noted that her monthly charge of $35 ranks among the highest subscription rates on the platform.

People have also been reacting with amazement and shock on Twitter.

Belle Delphine is making $1 million a month on OnlyFans. What am I doing wrong in my life? 😭 pic.twitter.com/HBnqYku9fV — PixieKittie (@pixiekittie_) December 23, 2020

Belle Delphine after Christmas pic.twitter.com/S6KIiT4NGL — Bernardo Bin Lado (@Bernardo_nonce) December 17, 2020

If you never needed proof the #capitalism was a farce, Belle Delphine makes a million dollars a month. https://t.co/ry6R5XDwe2 — Jason Unruhe☭ (@MaoistRebelNews) December 23, 2020

Belle Delphine was banned and reinstated YouTube and Instagram

Monsters and Critics reported that Belle Delphine took to Twitter last month to announce that YouTube terminated her account without warning. She said her account was terminated due to “sexual content.”

Delphine contacted @TeamYouTube and asked why her account was taken down when the platform promotes graphic content such as rapper Cardi B’s WAP.

YouTube later issued an apology and reinstated Delphine’s account, saying it was an error.

Monsters and Critics also reported that Instagram banned Delphine in July 2019 for violating nudity guidelines, but her account was also later reinstated.

Belle Delphine is reportedly planning to release an NSFW film this December.