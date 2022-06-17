Bellator star Valerie Loureda sizzles in sheer pink lace teddy for ‘fights and chill’ vibe during UFC fights

Bellator star Valerie “Master” Loureda poses for an Instagram selfie. Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Mixed martial artist Valerie Loureda continues to showcase some stunning content, letting fans and followers see her beauty in addition to her fierce fighting skills.

In the latest share, the 5-foot-4 Bellator star known as “Master” shows fans a sizzling look for when it’s time for “fights and chill.” The recent content share arrived from Miami, Florida, as she enjoyed some UFC action.

It brought in plenty of reactions from her many admirers, who seemed stunned by the gorgeous attire she chose for the night.

Valerie Loureda stuns fans with her ‘fights and chill’ look

Many women in the MMA aren’t just known for fighting or working as Octagon girls but also for their work as models on Instagram and other ventures. That includes former UFC star Paige VanZant, who regularly heats up the Gram. Additionally, ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are regular IG faves for many people.

Bellator star Valerie Loureda is also an internet sensation. Taking to her Instagram earlier this week, she shared a series of photos of herself wearing only a sheer pink lingerie dress over a purple bra and thong underwear.

The brunette beauty had her hair up, and ESPN’s UFC fights on a flat-screen TV behind her. However, most people were probably not paying attention to the background.

Valerie included four photos in the series with different poses to show off her outfit. A provocative third image in the series included her head to the side with a finger resting on her bottom lip as she had her backside turned to the camera for a rear view display.

“Fights and chill,” she wrote in her caption, playing up the popular phrase which typically refers to a Netflix session.

The photo series racked up over 55,000 Likes and 500-plus comments as of this writing. Many of those were in full admiration mode regarding the latest visuals Valerie presented for her IG.

Fans and followers react to Bellator star’s sizzling look

Many of Valerie’s fans and followers loved the “Fights and chill” theme for her latest photo series, as the comments were overwhelmingly positive and supportive of the Bellator star.

One admirer referred to her look in the latest pictures as “Sexy Sassy” and “absolutely Gorgeous.”

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

“U know good and well nobody watching the fight😍😍and it was good too😂,” another fan joked in the comments section.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

“Wish my girl chilled and watched the fights like this with me 😂,” yet another commenter joked about Valerie’s concept.

Pic credit: @valerieloureda/Instagram

Valerie, who turns 24 next month, currently holds a 4-1 record in Bellator but hasn’t revealed any upcoming fights.

The next event for the promotion is Bellator 282: Mousasi vs. Eblen at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on June 24. Among the women who will be competing on the card are women’s featherweight star Cat Zingano and women’s flyweight fighter Alejandra Lara.

Until that next fight arrives, it seems Valerie Loureda is content with chilling while enjoying fights from the comfort of home. However, the resulting photos may raise temperatures wherever they’re viewed.