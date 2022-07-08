Bella Thorne wears lingerie on New York balcony

Bella Thorne poses in lingerie in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Bella Thorne is on top of the world in skimpy lingerie on a balcony overlooking New York City.

The Shake It Up actress, who recently broke off her engagement with Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, celebrated the Big Apple in style.

Bella has never been shy about posing without her clothes, so her latest shots were not much of a surprise. While in New York, rumors of Bella have swirled, including whispers of a new man.

But for the latest photos, Bella was single and carefree as she lived out her Sex and the City fantasies.

Bella Thorne stuns in lingerie on a New York balcony

Bella Thorne bared her Yves Saint Laurent adorned body on a New York City balcony, with taxi cabs and skyscrapers as her backdrop.

Bella wore black leather booty shorts and a lacy bustier. She sported multiple necklaces that fell between her cleavage and flashed her nails to reveal a chrome green manicure and multiple diamond rings.

Bella rocked strawberry blonde hair which was freshly blown out as she struck poses outside.

Bella crouched down on the ground in one shot, offering a closer look at her diamond jewelry.

She wore knee-high leather heel boots to complete the sleek look.

Later on, Bella took it to the streets as she went ground level for some more photos.

The caption read, “Which Sex and the City character am I? 💋🌃💄.”

Bella shared the shots with her 25.4 million followers and tagged YSL.

Bella Thorne linked to new man after calling off engagement

Bella Thorne was recently linked to New Amsterdam star Ryan Eggold after the two were spotted at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

Page Six reported the two attended a dinner celebration for Rosario Dawson’s Aqua x Studio 189 collaboration with Bloomingdale’s.

A source shared about Bella and Ryan, “They were outside together roaming around for cocktails.” Ryan is 13 years older than Bella at 37 years old, but the actress has experience dating partners older than she. The source revealed neither Bella nor Ryan made it to their seats for the celebratory dinner.

On July 6, Bella went to a New York City strip club called FlashDancers. A source shared, “She was extremely friendly with all of the dancers. They stayed for a few hours and had a blast.” Bella and her crew spent thousands of dollars on dancers, but her rumored flame, Ryan Eggold, was not with her.