While her Shake It Up co-star Zendaya is bringing the heat in the United States, Bella Thorne is sending temperatures soaring across the pond.

Bella recently admitted that she preferred Italian fashion to Italian men, and it looks like the actress wasn’t lying.

The businesswoman was one of many well-known faces who made the trip to Milan, where fashion week has been underway for a few days.

The beautiful Disney star attended the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini show on Friday. The ready-to-wear fashion parade occurred after the highly-publicized Prada show earlier in the day. While the Prada show featured pastels and silks, the Philosophy show involved more of an understated elegance theme.

The ready-to-wear collection, spearheaded by Lorenzo Serafini, had a definite minimalistic energy with dark tones and elegant lines.

A touch of femininity was added to the collection, thanks to the inclusion of lace, similar to that which Bella rocked.

Bella Thorne attends Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini during Milan Fashion Week

Bella was a vision in head-to-toe black lace. She sported a long-sleeve black lace shirt with buttons in the center and a dark collar. She paired the shirt with matching sheer pants that had a flared style. The lace pant legs draped over her peep-toe heels, which featured a strappy style.

The American Horror Stories actress wore a berry lip stain and rosy cheeks, channeling old Hollywood glamour.

Bella Thorne was one of the many beautiful faces at the 2023 Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Fall Show at Milan Fashion Week. Pic credit: Sartirana / BACKGRID

Bella’s signature red tresses had a side part with loose waves cascading past her shoulders.

She donned statement silver earrings, perfectly matching her rings and necklace.

Bella was sure to rock a few pieces of jewelry from her October released Thorne Dynasty collection, showing her business acumen.

Bella Thorne launches Thorne Dynasty jewelry collection

In October, Bella added to her growing business empire with a jewelry line featuring pieces near and dear to her heart. Bella’s venture, Thorne Dynasty, joined her cannabis company, Forbidden Flowers, and her social media management enterprise, Content X.

She released the line on her 25th birthday, and it seems she hasn’t stopped promoting the venture since.

At the Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini show, Bella sported the Thorne Dynasty Croc Kingdom Collar, a statement necklace available in gold and silver, with a retail price of $325.

She also donned multiple rings, including the Thorne Dynasty Desert Darling Dome Ring, a crocodile texture piece, retailing for $50. Although Bella wore the silver iteration, fans could purchase the same item in gold.

For now, Bella’s Thorne Dynasty pieces are available exclusively on her website.