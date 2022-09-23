Bella Thorne teases Thorne Dynasty with skin-baring shot

Bella Thorne is rocking a thong and showing her back as she continues mysterious promotions for Thorne Dynasty. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is in Italy working for Hugo Boss, but the hard-working actress still has time to promote her brands.

A recent picture shared on her Instagram Story revealed a slightly different picture than the one she shared last week.

The latest post featured Bella’s back with wet strands of hair cascading down past her waist.

A light shone on her glistening back as the creative force added beautiful effects to the shot.

The Disney star grabbed her waist with one hand, revealing her signature long acrylics in black with crystals.

Bella wore a ring on every finger, except her thumb, with some featuring multiple pieces of jewelry. The other hand fell to her side with a rosary necklace wrapped around her wrist and a cross falling to her thigh.

Bella Thorne shows skin for Thorne Dynasty

Eagle-eyed fans may spot her signature thick silver lighter, which was sticking out of her back pocket. The black ink tattoo climbing Bella’s spine was also visible.

Bella wore an accessorized g-string with just the straps showing. The black undergarment featured ‘T-H-O-R-N-E’ with sparkling charms hanging from the straps.

Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella directed fans to a link for her latest business venture and asked fans to sign up to hear more.

Although Bella has yet to reveal the nature of her latest company, it would be fair to assume that Thorne Dynasty involves jewelry.

Bella Thorne’s latest business and past ventures

The Shake It Up actress is always heavily-accessorized, and her jewelry appeared prominently in the promotional shots.

She has a social media content management company and a cannabis company under her belt, so jewelry seems like a natural progression for the actress.

Furthermore, a quick trip to the Instagram for Thorne Dynasty says the products are hand-crafted in Los Angeles by Bella.

Bella starts businesses she is truly passionate about with products she uses, adding evidence to the jewelry-company inference.

Bella spoke with Forbes about her business philosophies and current endeavors. She revealed, “There are so many projects I want to complete, achieve and accomplish, but if you’ve got slow, Joe, over here next to you, it’s never going to work.”

Adding to that message, she said, “Surround yourself with people who want things as much as you do. Or else you won’t get anything done!”

At 24 years old with a successful acting career and multiple businesses, it looks like Bella surrounded herself with the right people.