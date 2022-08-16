Bella Thorne swings in short dress and reveals odd desire

Bella Thorne enjoys an impromptu photo shoot in Mexico wearing a knit dress. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne turned Cancun into a photo shoot as she posed on the swings overlooking a pool, south of the border.

Bella stood on a swing set of a luxurious estate while displaying her chunky Gucci monogrammed slides and red pedicured toenails.

She shared the photos with her 25.4 million followers, who quickly rewarded her with praise and likes.

Bella rocked a short-sleeve knit sweater with horizontal stripes in red, orange, green, yellow, and blue.

The sun hit Bella’s famous red locks, which blew in the wind in natural waves.

The swing set was positioned over a man-made water structure with circular stepping stones placed in the water for swing access.