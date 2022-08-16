Bella Thorne swings in short dress and reveals odd desire

Bella Thorne enjoys impromptu photo shoot in Cancun
Bella swung upside down and kicked her legs in the air as she smiled and had a blast. The blue skies behind the palatial estate were cloudless, providing a stunning backdrop to the photos.
The heavily-accessorized actress wore multiple rings on her fingers and bracelets on her wrists, all in different sizes and colors.
Bella hopped off the swings for another photo featuring her back as she faced the ocean and overlooked the lush greenery.
The Shake It Up actress wore a silver pendant and gold dangling earrings. Bella opted for natural makeup with a light beat and matte lip while allowing her freckles to show.
Bella got frisky in the caption writing, “I would have a threesome with myself.”
Bella Thorne is booked and busy for the remainder of 2022
Although Bella is on vacation now, the actress has several projects coming in the next year, including a role on American Horror Stories, which just aired.
Perhaps the most high-profile is Bella’s role in the film Saint Clare.
The film is based on Don Roff’s novel, Clare at Sixteen. Bella plays a quiet college-aged vegan girl who is Catholic with a “divine penchant” for killing. Director Mitzi Peirone and American Psycho writer Guinevere Turner brought the novel to life through the screenplay of the movie.
Cruel Intentions actor and ex of Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, will star opposite Bella as a police officer who is suspicious of the young woman.
The producers released a joint statement to Deadline that stated, “We are delighted to have Ryan join the team on Saint Clare. His performance opposite Bella Thorne as Detective Timmons is both dark and magnetic on screen.”
Screen Media plans to release the film for North American audiences in 2023.