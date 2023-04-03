Bella Thorne played the role of a doting sister, as the former Disney actress showed support for a loved one.

Dani, or COM3T, as she goes by onstage, was one of the talented DJs on hand for the latest Ultra music festival.

Although she typically appears as the star in movies, Bella stepped aside to let her older sister, Dani Thorne, take center stage.

A crowd of fans traveled to see their favorite performing artist, with Bella appearing front and center in the audience.

Bella’s older sister has made a name for herself in the music industry, particularly in the EDM genre.

As for Bella, the Shake It Up alum shared the love with her 25.2 million Instagram followers, praising her talented sibling.

Bella Thorne shows support for sister Dani Thorne at Ultra

The video started with Bella and Dani in a golf cart. Bella recorded her sister, who sat in the front seat and smiled before the performance.

Then, the clip transitioned to a clip of Dani performing in front of thousands at Ultra Miami.

The post allowed fans to get a glimpse of a COM3T show for those who couldn’t make it to the festival.

In a heartwarming caption accompanying the post, Bella revealed that her late father would be proud of Dani.

Bella’s caption read, “SIS SLAYED ULTRA!! To watch her dedicate her set to our father, in our home town was the highlight of the year for me!! @dani_thorne daddy is looking down at you and he’s so so freaking proud. So. Freaking. Proud.”

Bella has achieved success in the business world, receiving a spot on the Forbes 25 Under 25, thanks to her ventures, including a jewelry line and a cannabis line. Meanwhile, Dani has gained fame for her DJ and musical abilities.

Therefore, it made all the sense in the world for the sisters to team up and create a podcast.

Bella and Dani Thorne launched Twisted Sisters podcast on Amp

This past February, Bella and Dani announced a joint podcast venture appropriately titled Twisted Sisters.

Every Wednesday night, Dani and Bella get together and recap their week, discussing their dating lives and revealing experiences.

The duo also added a fan question and answer segment, speaking with admirers and sharing advice.

The ladies launched the podcast with Amp, an app created specifically for podcast listeners.

For those out of the loop, Amp Live Radio, or Amp for short, was retail giant Amazon’s entrance into the music and radio world.

Fans can check out new episodes of Twisted Sisters on Amp.