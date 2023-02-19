Bella Thorne made a statement about Italian men and Italian fashion — taking a clear stance on which one she preferred.

And although Bella quickly erased the social media post, Monsters and Critics obtained the pictures before the deletion.

At first glance, the post seemed like your average Bella share, as the red-headed beauty served looks with a cocktail in hand.

But upon closer inspection, it seems there was a deeper meaning to the post.

For those out of the loop, Bella and Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo had a two-year engagement. The lovers and actors met on the set of a film about an American girl and an Italian man who fell in love when the woman traveled to Europe. In this case, life imitated art, and the two took their romance off-screen. Bella and Benjamin were hot and heavy, obviously taking their relationship seriously because he proposed to his American love.

But in June, the two unexpectedly called off their engagement, providing very few details but asking for privacy.

However, with Bella’s latest post, which she quickly deleted, some fans are left wondering if there was more to the story.

Bella posted a two-part Instagram carousel for her 25.2 million followers. The pictures showed Bella working her angles with a martini and an evil eye lighter in hand by Thorne Dynasty.

She wore a black outfit with a lace bodice and straps tied around her neck.

The garment had long sleeves showing some skin but had definite sophisticated energy. Bella carried a matching gold chain bag with a black patent leather style.

Bella Thorne holds a martini glass and an evil eye lighter from Thorne Dynasty. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella’s lengthy acrylics were metallic and gold, perfectly matching her rings, which were also by Thorne Dynasty. The always-accessorized actress wore magnificent gold chandelier earrings with diamond shapes and black jewels hanging on each side.

Bella Thorne holds an evil eye lighter from Thorne Dynasty while wearing head-to-toe black.Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Even Bella’s makeup featured gold and black with heavily lined eyes and shimmery shadow. While Bella undoubtedly looked stunning, her caption provided quite a bit of information, leaving some mystery.

Bella Thorne makes a statement about Italian Fashion and Italian Men. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella’s caption read, “Italian Fashion > Italian Men.”

For those rusty on mathematical signs, Bella meant that she preferred Italian fashion.

Bella Thorne’s workout motivation

During happier times, Bella sang the praises of her then-boyfriend, Benjamin.

In an Instagram post, she suggested that Benjamin has inspired her on her fitness journey.

The video showed Bella in the gym doing a TRX ab workout. She added a caption that praised her man.

She wrote, “Bens been forcing me to get up early go to the gym and be healthier. Get yourself a partner that makes YOU better ❤️.”