Bella Thorne promoted her brand Thorne Dynasty and announced a sale for Black Friday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Thorne showed off her business skills as the multi-hyphenate star dripped in diamonds to announce an upcoming sale.

Bella released Thorne Dynasty last month, and the actress has already revealed plans to participate in Black Friday.

For those out of the loop, Black Friday usually kicks off the holiday shopping season and occurs the day after American Thanksgiving. Each year, businesses offer major discounts and some people stand in line for hours, hoping to catch a good deal.

Brick-and-mortar stores have become less prevalent as Black Friday has extended to the online realm, which Bella showed with her recent share.

Bella posted a swagged-out picture on her Thorne Dynasty Instagram, where she was dripping in merchandise from her line.

As Bella revealed in the caption of the sultry post, fans didn’t have to wait until Friday to get a good deal. She explained that Black Friday sales have already begun for those looking to catch a discount.

Bella Thorne stuns to unveil Thorne Dynasty Black Friday sale

The photo showed Bella wearing an open leather jacket with a strategically placed smoking device. She wore her Croc Kingdom Collar, part of her second release with her Thorne Dynasty collection, Queen’s Bounty.

Bella rocked smoky eye makeup with a shimmery brown lid and glossy red lips. She tilted her head back and gazed at the camera with her tresses parted to the side for a wet hair look.

The actress had long dark acrylics with diamonds on each nail. She wore multiple bracelets on her wrists, including a strand of pearls. She also donned rings on every finger, with some digits featuring two rings.

Bella held one of her smoking accessories, which promised to provide the user with an elevated smoking experience.

Her clever caption read, “A look to rule them all. Our BLACK FRIDAY SALE starts TODAY. Shop the full collection NOW on THORNEDYNASTY.COM #THORNEDYNASTY.”

Bella has not stopped promoting the brand since she released it on her birthday, October 8.

Bella Thorne’s Thorne Dynasty experience

Bella released Thorne Dynasty not only as a jewelry line but also as a way to give fans a better smoking experience. As a passionate advocate of cannabis with a cannabis company called Forbidden Flowers, Bella knows a thing or two about smoking.

Bella’s smoking accessories include an Emerald Eye Lighter Case and a Baby Croc Joint Holder.

The price points for Thorne Dynasty range from $30 to $325, giving people affordable options and more luxurious items.