Bella Thorne rang in the New Year in style in a sheer black top and skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bella Thorne dazzled with her New Year’s Eve look as she celebrated the holiday with her boyfriend, Mark Emms. The 25-year-old actress donned a matching black sheer set for the occasion.

She showed off her outfit while posing with a silver balloon in her hand and a smile on her face. More black and translucent balloons were seen behind her, adding to the celebratory feel of the photos.

Meanwhile, she stunned in a sheer black bandeau and a matching sheer black skirt. The skirt featured a floral design, while the lacy bandeau featured a diamond pattern.

The picture showed off her toned midriff and the tiny heart outline tattoos on her arms and collarbone. Thorne also accessorized her look with some bling.

Around her neck, she wore a Croc Kingdom Collar from her Thorne jewelry line. She also wore her Betrayal Dagger Huggie earrings, stacked bracelets, and several gold rings.

She opted to wear her auburn hair tied back in a neat bun, with her wispy bangs framing her face nicely.

Bella Thorne celebrated NYE in style with her boyfriend

Thorne looked gorgeous in her sheer New Year’s Eve outfit. She also went full glam with her makeup, sporting pink lipstick, black mascara, and eyeliner.

She posed, holding her silver balloon in one hand while the other rested at her side. Meanwhile, her slightly parted lips formed a soft smile as she tilted her head to one side.

In the caption, she wrote, “NYE,” and paired the words with some happy-looking emojis. Thorne’s second photo revealed that she participated in some New Year’s Eve festivities with Emms.

Her second photo showed her and Emms from behind as they cozied up to one another while watching some fireworks.

The photo showed that Thorne covered up her sheet outfit with what appeared to be a black fur coat for the fireworks. It also showed the cute red bow she used to tie her hair in a bun.

The pair looked cozy and content as Emms placed an arm around Thorne, and they watched red fireworks light up the night sky.

Thorne recently launched her own jewelry line

Thorne’s jewelry for her New Year’s Eve look stood out almost as much as her sheer outfit. She was repping her new jewelry line, Thorne, with the pieces.

She launched the jewelry line in October of 2022, representing her distinct and edgy style. For New Year’s Eve, she had on a gold crocodile necklace.

She explained to Glossy that the crocodiles, featured in several Thorne pieces, represent her home state, Florida. She stated, “The pieces are a reminder to me of who I am and where I come from. It feels like I’m wearing my history and my family’s generations on my neck.”

Her brand does more than just represent her style – the various collections actually also tell a story. For example, the first collection, Rose & Reign, told a love story, while the second, Queen’s Bounty, tells a tale of one’s inner journey to wisdom and awareness.

In addition to telling a story and representing Thorne’s style, the pieces are also very gorgeous. For example, the Queen’s Bounty collection features pieces that do look like what one would imagine a queen wearing in a fairy tale.

In just three months, Thorne has debuted three unique collections and will likely continue expanding her jewelry line.