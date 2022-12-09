Bella Thorne leaves little to the imagination in a black look that fit like a glove. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/starmaxinc.com

Bella Thorne has been living her best life, and her latest share on Instagram provided evidence for that claim.

The red-headed beauty shared a jam-packed carousel of photos with her 25.2 million followers on the platform.

Bella’s pictures showed her having a great time and looking amazing while she did. She and a group of friends had a night on the town where they struck poses, served looks, and had fun.

The Shake It Up actress represented her brand, Thorne Dynasty, to the fullest while heavily accessorized in her swag.

Bella went topless with oversized velvet suspenders, and the suspender straps served as coverage.

Bella’s post was well-received, amassing 260,000 likes and numerous comments.

Bella Thorne stuns in velvet suspenders

Bella opened the carousel strong with an action shot featuring her red tresses bouncing in the wind after she flipped her hair with one hand.

Bella gazed at the camera with a Baby Croc necklace from her Thorne Dynasty line around her neck. As she flipped her hair, she revealed her wrist, layered in jewelry.

Bella rocked a velvet one-piece, going braless for the skimpy look. The bottom half of Bella’s velvety look came to her waist, with the suspenders starting near her navel.

Bella wore a black and white beret over her signature locks.

Bella struck a pose by a wooden set of stairs in the next shot. Behind Bella, there was lush greenery, adding a tropical vibe to the picture.

She looked into the distance and placed her hands on her hipbones for the stunning image.

Next, Bella struck a pose with designer LaQuan Smith, who Bella referenced in her caption.

Another picture showed a cheerful Bella with a smile, apparently having a blast.

A final shot showed Bella and a fabulous group of girlfriends dressed to the nines and looking fabulous.

Bella’s caption read, “Thank u @vogue @laquan_smith for such a beautiful evening and LaQuan… your designs and cuts, the fabrics!! Don’t even get me started !!!!! And the pants @iangmalone was wearing is my new fave color 🍑🧡.”

As fans could see from the images, Bella represented Thorne Dynasty at the event.

Bella Thorne wears her Thorne Dynasty jewelry

Bella rocked Thorne Dynasty with a gold Baby Croc necklace from her Thorne Dynasty Queen’s Bounty release.

Queen’s Bounty marked the third chapter, or release, of her Thorne Dynasty line. The first two chapters were Rose & Reign, chapters one and two.

Each chapter has a wide range of items with prices spanning from $30 to $325.