Bella Thorne strikes a pose on the beach in a swimsuit as part of her latest Thorne Dynasty promotion. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Bella Thorne has been on the top of her game professionally, but even the most beautiful people require validation, and as she posed in a swimsuit, she wanted to know if she looked good.

The Shake It Up actress shared a short clip from a recent photo shoot for her new jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty.

She posted the video on her Instagram today, which featured her as she struck a pose on a palm tree trunk. Bella selected a scenic locale to serve as the backdrop to her shoot, with an artificial stone wall and white sand surrounding the actress.

Bella rocked a brown monokini with one spaghetti strap and a large cutout revealing most of her side.

She wore a sheer black coverup around her waist and a gold belt over the coverup with moon and sun pendants.

The actress also sported some of her jewelry from Thorne Dynasty, including her Queen’s Bounty new release featuring a crocodile as a necklace.

Bella Thorne in swimsuit wonders if she looks good

She lifted her arms in the air as she posed for the camera while another lens recorded her and showed that she was balancing on a stone wall.

Bella’s red tresses were tied back, but pieces of her bangs fell down and framed her face.

In the background, a woman’s voice declared, “I’m sorry, I just need one minute to make sure I look good.”

The voice then asked, “Do you think I look good?” Bella referenced this monologue in her caption.

If her like count was any indication, then the answer to her rhetorical question was “yes” because she received 55k double taps and counting.

Bella’s figure looked impeccable, and the actress previously revealed what she ate to keep her curves in the best shape possible.

Bella Thorne’s healthy quarantine habits

When the coronavirus pandemic occurred, some people gained what became known as the “quarantine fifteen.” Bella was not one of those people, however. She told HollywoodLife about her support system, which inspired her to stay in shape when times got tough.

Bella explained about her exercising, “Yoga, some weight training, and a bit of boxing. It’s a family affair at the moment!”

And because abs are made in the kitchen, Bella shared what was on the menu in Casa Thorne.

She continued, “Rice, black beans, pasta, fruit for my smoothies, veggies, and some protein.”

Bella clearly knows what her body wants and needs to thrive, and she has never looked better.