Bella Thorne looks divine in Roberto Cavalli as she heads to her native Florida for a Miami fashion show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/starmaxinc.com

Bella Thorne went to Miami, where the Sunshine state wasn’t the only thing bringing the heat at a Roberto Cavalli event.

An Instagram page for Roberto Cavalli shared a few looks at a dinner celebrating designer Fausto Puglisi, who joined the Italian brand as a consultant in late 2020.

Bella posted a few pictures from the swanky dinner today for her 25.2 million Instagram followers.

The shots gave fans and followers a peek at the high life as an in-demand actress attending fashion events.

Bella was gorgeous as she struck a pose in front of a beautiful mural featuring fluffy clouds and swans intertwined.

The Shake It Up actress dazzled in a Cavalli gown with a faint zebra print giving Bella’s look a wild vibe.

Bella Thorne sparkles in custom Roberto Cavalli

Pic credit: @robertocavalli/Instagram

Bella’s spaghetti strap gown touched the ground with cutouts underneath the bodice on each side. The cutouts featured dangling crescents in gold and silver, perfectly matching the colors of the sequin-adorned gown. The dress also had two thigh-high slits on either side of the garment, giving glamorous Italian elegance from every angle.

Bella’s feet poked out from the dress with sky-blue patent leather heels. The straps featured two leopards on each side, encircling Bella’s ankles and taking the wild theme to the next level, also carrying a leopard Cavalli clutch.

Bella’s red tresses were parted in the center and cascaded past her shoulders. She was decked out in Thorne Dynasty jewelry as the Disney Channel alum was sure to represent her own brand. Her soft-glam makeup included glossy lips, shimmery eye shadow, and winged eyeliner.

The actress also shared photos with the new creative director as the two dined on delectable-looking dishes and sipped from gold-rimmed champagne flutes.

Bella’s caption read, “I’m so excited to see what Fausto has in store for Roberto Cavalli. Such a genuine and talented human!! Had so much fun celebrating with everyone 😍.”

Bella Thorne’s Content X Studios

One of Bella’s first business ventures was Content X Studios, a social media management and consulting service. Bella certainly has shown her knack for using social media to promote her projects, so the creation was a natural fit.

Bella’s brand has taken on a few well-known names, including Denise Richards, and Sami Sheen. With the help of Content X, influencers monetize their content making the most out of their social media presence.

Bella’s endeavor helped land her on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and she has only branched out from there.