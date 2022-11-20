Bella Thorne rocks designer as the singer shares a throwback from her dirty blonde days and an outdoor shoot. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is always decked out in designer duds with layers of accessories, and her latest throwback showed that she has been rocking this look for quite some time.

The Shake It Up actress shared a throwback on her Instagram Stories that originally appeared on a fan account.

Bella posed outdoors in front of a pool with dirty blonde hair and loose curls blown by the wind. The California landscape was visible in the background with manicured lawns and lush greenery. There wasn’t a cloud in the sky that was a pretty blue shade.

She rocked a gorgeous black lace shirt that was see-through with nothing underneath.

The garment featured ruching that bunched at one side, and Bella grabbed the excess material with one hand placing the other on the back of her head. The actress and entrepreneur tucked her top into her high-waisted black jeans to complete the look.

Bella tilted her head back and parted her lips slightly as she struck her best model pose. It was hard to tell from the photos, but Bella appeared bare-faced and rocking a natural glow.

Bella has sported red hair for at least a year, so this picture was definitely a throwback, but it showed that some things haven’t changed, including Bella’s trendy style.

Bella Thorne’s business ventures include Forbidden Flowers

Another thing that hasn’t changed has been Bella’s work ethic. She has started several businesses on top of her successful acting career.

One such business was Forbidden Flowers. Bella teamed up with an established Santa Barbara cannabis farm, eventually vetting Glass House.

She appeared on the cover of Cannabis Now earlier this year.

Bella explained her rationale for choosing Glass House, saying, “You see how much love and care and attention is actually put into this flower; Glass House isn’t just making and making product, which was my issue with other brands.”

Bella even curated a strain of cannabis that helped her personally, opting for an Indica-heavy flower.

Bella Thorne just launched Thorne Dynasty

Last month on Bella’s 25th birthday, she dropped Thorne Dynasty, her line of jewelry and accessories. Bella’s line also features items that promise to deliver an elevated smoking experience.

Bella’s social media pages have been filled with her two subsequent releases from Thorne Dynasty, including Rose & Reign and Queen’s Bounty.

With Christmas around the corner, time will tell if Bella treats fans to another Thorne Dynasty drop.