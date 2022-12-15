Bella Thorne is stunning in black as she celebrates Miami nights and gives her boyfriend a kiss. Pic credit: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has a new man and the same love for creating content, resulting in a fiery new share today.

The multi-hyphenate actress, singer, and businesswoman has made a living partly thanks to social media. With Bella’s most recent post, shared with her 25.2 million Instagram followers, it isn’t hard to see how the Florida native achieved so much success in that domain.

Bella headed down to Miami, where she attended Art Basel, rubbed elbows with other well-known names, and took tons of pictures.

Bella’s latest pictures were special, however. That’s because her new man made an appearance. And although her new boyfriend’s appearance was blurry, the sentiment was clear.

She also represented her jewelry line, Thorne Dynasty, flawlessly incorporating accessories from her line into the sultry shots.

Bella opened her IG carousel strong with a kissing selfie that was blurry but beautiful.

Bella Thorne stuns in black for Miami night

Eagle-eyed fans could make out Bella’s red locks in a ponytail as she held a phone to capture the sweet moment with her boyfriend, producer Mark Emms.

Bella and Mark were first seen in August, two months after she called off her engagement with ex-fiance and Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo. Based on the placement of the photo in Bella’s IG carousel, things between her and Mark appear to be going well.

A second picture showed Bella illuminated by pink light for an outdoor selfie. She rocked multiple rings on her fingers, chrome nail polish, and her Baby Croc Necklace from Thorne Dynasty.

A swipe right showed Bella with a lace-up dress with open panels on both sides of her garment. She flipped her red locks and revealed that she wore nothing underneath the skintight garment.

Another picture showed Bella’s chrome-manicured hands holding an emerald evil eye lighter from the Thorne Dynasty line.

As Bella served up another social media win, she proved that she has staying power in the content management world.

Bella Thorne’s Content X Studios

At just 25 years old, Bella has a few successful business ventures under her belt. One clear demonstration of Bella’s business acumen has been Content X Studios.

Bella created a social media management company to help others monetize their followers.

The Shake It Up alum has made a fortune as an influencer, so her desire to help others do the same makes sense. Not only does it make sense, but it has also been profitable for Bella.

She has enlisted the likes of Carmen Electra and Denise Richards, both of whom have appeared on an IG for Content X.

The sky is the limit for Bella Thorne, who continues to kill it in various industries.