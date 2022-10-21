Bella Thorne looks wonderful in a smokey eyeshadow look and plump lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

The American actress and singer Bella Thorne keeps giving people something to talk about.

Mainly known for being a child actress for a Disney Channel series titled Shake It Up alongside Emmy award winner Zendaya, Thorne has remained part of the public eye all these years.

Her style can be described as sexy and modern, and she is not afraid to show off her incredible physique.

She recently stunned by going braless and wearing a black suit jacket with diamond decorations and a pair of leather shorts.

The actress matched the shorts to the thigh-high boots she was wearing, however, they remained rolled down as she kneeled down for the camera.

In another picture, Thorne is wearing a plunging silver sparkly dress with a deep v-neck and incredible platform shoes with ties around her calves.

Bella Thorne wows in animal print sheer red catsuit

The actress’s hair was once again her signature blonde strawberry color and was styled waved. Her makeup remained fierce throughout the whole shoot.

She could also be seen wearing two catsuits that were to die for.

The first one was a sheer red catsuit with an animal print all over, and the second one was a black laced one with a turtle neck that she accessorized with a chic pair of black sunglasses.

Bella Thorne talks about her acting career

Thorne is now 25 years old, but she started her career really early on in her life.

Recently, she spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about all the things she had to do in order to get into character once the camera started recording, and it might be something quite rare to hear.

When she was just 9 years old, Thorne lost her dad in a car crash. The actress explained her father’s passing influenced her work. When she was 15, she was part of a film where she had to cry every day on set.

Thorne explained, “Every take I had to think about the way my father died. […] Then I’d have to repeat that every time someone decided the lighting wasn’t right or something minor. Natalie Martinez, the actress who played my stepmother, finally said, ‘You have this little girl on set and every time you make her do this scene, she’s thinking about her dead father. You need to get this together.’”

Despite having to face such a hard thing as a young girl, Thorne continued to succeed with her acting and singing career.